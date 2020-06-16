 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

World

Register
AdChoices

French government sends police reinforcements to Dijon in bid to quell unrest

PARIS
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Gendarmes stand near their vehicles as trash burns in the street in the Gresilles area of Dijon, eastern France, on June 15, 2020.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP/Getty Images

The French government sent police reinforcements and a top official to the Dijon region to quell four nights of unusually violent clashes between rival groups that have left at least 10 injured and cars burned and rattled the community.

The reasons for the unrest are under investigation, but local officials say it appears linked to the drug trade and tensions between members of France’s Chechen community and other groups.

Similar clashes erupted in the Mediterranean city of Nice in recent days, which the mayor attributed to tensions over drug territory between local Chechen residents and their rivals. Four people were reported injured there.

Story continues below advertisement

The unrest in Dijon’s Gresilles neighbourhood began last week after a teenager from France’s Chechen community was attacked by local drug dealers, according to local broadcaster France Bleu. Members of the Chechen community called on social networks for revenge, and fighting broke out Friday.

After tensions continued through the weekend, the interior minister ordered police reinforcements to the area and announced Monday that the government would take over management of the situation.

Images from BFM television showed two cars and several garbage cans on fire Monday, black smoke rising over a leafy neighbourhood of low-rise apartment buildings. Young people wearing hoods and masks carried metal bars or bats as they roamed the area, and a makeshift gasoline bomb in a plastic bottle lay on the pavement.

A police helicopter circled overhead, and a dozen police vans lined a nearby street as firefighters sought to douse the scattered blazes. People looking out from nearby balconies covered their mouths from the smoke.

Unidentified local residents told BFM they felt abandoned by police as the violence raged over the weekend. The local prefect, the top government official for the area, insisted in a statement that “police guaranteed the respect of public order in a complex situation” as they tried to cool tempers and contain the violence.

After the government sent reinforcements, junior minister Laurent Nunez visited the area Tuesday, and praised local police for their efforts.

The local administration says at least 10 people have been injured so far.

Story continues below advertisement

Graffiti on a nearby shopfront read “Long Live Putin,” in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose military fought Chechen militants in two wars in the 1990s and early 2000s. France offered asylum to many Chechens at the time, and there are now Chechen communities scattered around France.

The unrest comes amid tensions between French police and the government. Amid protests around France over racial injustice and police brutality, the government said last week it would ban police from using chokeholds to subdue people. But the government backed down Monday after police themselves protested. France is experimenting with expanding the use of stun guns as a potential alternative.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies