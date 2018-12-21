 Skip to main content

World From the comments: ‘If you start a job, you finish it.’ Readers respond to James Mattis resigning over withdrawal from Syria

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

From the comments: ‘If you start a job, you finish it.’ Readers respond to James Mattis resigning over withdrawal from Syria

Shannon Busta
Comments

Today, readers are discussing the resignation of U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis over Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria

Open this photo in gallery

U.S. Secretary for Defense Jim Mattis

Virginia Mayo/The Associated Press

I understand why Trump, or anyone for that matter, would want to get out of the quagmire that is the Middle East. But that said, if you have made a commitment you see it out. Trump's "mission accomplished" moment about ISIS is premature. Abandoning the Kurds to the whims of Erdogan is treacherous. If you start a job, you finish it. Mattis understands that, which is why he isn't out the door already. Trump's concept of loyalty works only in one direction, towards himself. Allies need not, in fact should not, expect anything from him in return. - D_Knight

Worrisome indeed, both for what it says about where Trump's at, and what Mattis's departure means for global security. - Moseby1

Story continues below advertisement

Trump is a serious liability for the U.S. and the rest of the world. Before this he was laughable buffoon. The joke is over now. Trump’s reign has become a military and economic disaster. - Expectationzs

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter

So far Canada has fulfilled its obligations as a good friend and ally. Despite everything. Now, it is really time to rethink that commitment. While we should retain our alliance in principle, the recent politically motivated extradition request of Ms Meng has shaken the integrity of a long-standing relationship based on trust.

While the trust has been eroded through duplicity, it can only be further compromised by the inadequacy and incompetence of the remaining Trump administration. Whatever policies arise now, without benefit of wisdom or experience, are bound to be dangerously misguided. We should be very cautious where we follow our neighbour now. The path of the U.S. is now determined by a self-serving demagogue known for his spite and folly. Not a good combination. Tread carefully, Justin. - Black Swan

The last adult in the White House has left. A truly sad day for America. Few intelligent or honest people can work with Trump for long. - Torbayguy

From the Comments is designed to highlight interesting and thoughtful contributions from our readers. Some comments have been edited for clarity. Everyone can read the comments but only subscribers will be able to contribute. Thank you to everyone furthering debate across our site.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers