From the comments: ‘If you start a job, you finish it.’ Readers respond to James Mattis resigning over withdrawal from Syria

Today, readers are discussing the resignation of U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis over Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria

Open this photo in gallery U.S. Secretary for Defense Jim Mattis Virginia Mayo/The Associated Press

I understand why Trump, or anyone for that matter, would want to get out of the quagmire that is the Middle East. But that said, if you have made a commitment you see it out. Trump's "mission accomplished" moment about ISIS is premature. Abandoning the Kurds to the whims of Erdogan is treacherous. If you start a job, you finish it. Mattis understands that, which is why he isn't out the door already. Trump's concept of loyalty works only in one direction, towards himself. Allies need not, in fact should not, expect anything from him in return. - D_Knight

Worrisome indeed, both for what it says about where Trump's at, and what Mattis's departure means for global security. - Moseby1

Trump is a serious liability for the U.S. and the rest of the world. Before this he was laughable buffoon. The joke is over now. Trump’s reign has become a military and economic disaster. - Expectationzs

So far Canada has fulfilled its obligations as a good friend and ally. Despite everything. Now, it is really time to rethink that commitment. While we should retain our alliance in principle, the recent politically motivated extradition request of Ms Meng has shaken the integrity of a long-standing relationship based on trust.

While the trust has been eroded through duplicity, it can only be further compromised by the inadequacy and incompetence of the remaining Trump administration. Whatever policies arise now, without benefit of wisdom or experience, are bound to be dangerously misguided. We should be very cautious where we follow our neighbour now. The path of the U.S. is now determined by a self-serving demagogue known for his spite and folly. Not a good combination. Tread carefully, Justin. - Black Swan

The last adult in the White House has left. A truly sad day for America. Few intelligent or honest people can work with Trump for long. - Torbayguy

