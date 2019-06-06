 Skip to main content

Funerals begin for 12 victims of Virginia Beach mass shooting

Funerals begin for 12 victims of Virginia Beach mass shooting

Virginia Beach, Virginia, United States
The Associated Press
Crosses are placed for the victims of a mass shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va. Mourning families are beginning to hold services for the 12 people who were killed.

The Associated Press

Bereaved families are beginning to hold services and lay to rest the 12 people who were killed during a mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

A funeral is scheduled Thursday for 42-year-old Katherine Nixon. The mass will be at a Catholic church about 16 kilometres from the scene of the shooting in a municipal building.

An obituary said Nixon was a compliance manager for the city. She was married with three children.

More services are scheduled Thursday through Sunday. A service was held Wednesday for Christopher Rapp in Virginia’s Stafford County. Another will be held for him Sunday in Virginia Beach.

Police said city employee DeWayne Craddock opened fire in the building Friday afternoon before he was killed in a shootout with officers.

