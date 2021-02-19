 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
World

G7 countries increase funding for vaccines in poorer countries, but stop short of immediate redistribution of supplies

Geoffrey YorkAfrica Bureau Chief
Bill Curry
Johannesburg and Ottawa
Canada and other G7 countries have announced a sharp increase in financing for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in lower-income countries, but the G7 summit has failed to endorse a French proposal for an immediate redistribution of a small fraction of vaccine supplies from wealthy countries to poorer regions such as Africa.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that Canada will join the expanded vaccine effort by providing $75-million for supplies under the COVAX program, which primarily helps poorer countries.

The United States, Germany and the European Union also announced an increase in vaccine funds, providing a total of several billion dollars in additional financing for COVAX.

But in their formal statement after the summit on Friday, the leaders of the Group of Seven major economies did not make any mention of a proposal by French President Emmanuel Macron, who called for rich countries to urgently send up to 5 per cent of their current vaccine supplies to Africa and elsewhere in the developing world.

Earlier this week, Mr. Macron had warned of “an unprecedented acceleration of global inequality” as a result of the global vaccine supply being channelled largely to wealthy countries that had secured huge advance orders. So far, about 75 per cent of COVID-19 vaccinations have occurred in the world’s 10 richest and largest economies, while about 130 countries in the developing world have had few or no vaccinations.

- More to come

