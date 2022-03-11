President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on March 11, 2022.Sarah Silbiger/The New York Times News Service

The Group of Seven countries and the European Union will revoke Russia’s “most favoured nation” trading status and seek to have it excluded from borrowing money from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank as they tighten sanctions on President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine.

The United States will also ban imports of Russian vodka, seafood and diamonds.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced these measures Friday, three days after imposing an embargo on Russian oil, gas and coal. Canada stripped Russia of most favoured nation status last week, hiking tariffs on most Russian imports to 35 per cent, and also imposed a ban on imports of Russian oil and petroleum products.

“As Putin continues his merciless assault, the United States and our allies and partners continue to work in lock-step to ramp up the economic pressures on Putin and to further isolate Russia on the global stage,” Mr. Biden said at the White House.

Most favoured nation status effectively guarantees a country the ability to trade under relatively low tariffs set by the World Trade Organization. Revoking it means Mr. Biden would be able to jack up tariffs. It would put Russia in the company of North Korea and Cuba as countries with whom the U.S. does not have normal trading relations.

The U.S. does about US$35-billion in annual trade with Russia, according to figures from the U.S. Trade Representative, representing one per cent of U.S. imports. A breakdown of U.S. imports from Russia compiled by the Progressive Policy Institute think tank lists petroleum products, palladium, crabs, iron, plywood and fertilizer components among the top items.

The EU is Russia’s largest trading partner, buying nearly 38 per cent of its exports in 2021, according to European Commission numbers. Russia was the EU’s fifth-largest trading partner. The EU imports roughly a third of its oil and gas from Russia, and has so far declined to impose an embargo on energy imports.

Since Mr. Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine two and a half weeks ago, G7, NATO and EU countries have moved to impose escalating economic sanctions. These have targeted Russian banks, the treasury, exports of high-tech products and the property of oligarchs.

The U.S. Congress over the last two weeks has repeatedly pushed Mr. Biden to go further in sanctioning Russia.

The President acted Friday after a bipartisan group of lawmakers, with the backing of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pushed a bill that would ban Russian oil and gas imports; strip “permanent normal trade relations,” the U.S. term for most favoured nation status; and push to have Russia suspended from the WTO.

Congress also passed a US$13.6-billion humanitarian aid package for Ukraine late Thursday, which Mr. Biden said he would promptly sign into law.

