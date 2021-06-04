G7 health ministers won’t commit to timeline for sharing COVID-19 vaccine supply with low-income countries

Open this photo in gallery People wait for their turn to receive a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hospital in Prayagraj, India, on May 22, 2021. Rajesh Kumar Singh/The Associated Press

Health ministers from the G7 countries have shied away from a firm commitment to donate doses of COVID-19 vaccines to developing nations, despite growing pressure from dozens of international organizations and the World Health Organization.

In a communiqué released Friday after a two-day meeting in Oxford, England, the ministers said they were committed to sharing vaccine doses through the WHO’s COVAX program but only when circumstances allowed.

“We emphasize our support for global sharing of safe, effective, quality and affordable vaccine doses including working with COVAX when domestic situations permit,” the communiqué said.

The communiqué listed a number of other commitments – including sharing more data from clinical drug trials and working toward a vaccination certificate – but the issue of donating vaccine doses has become a major concern as wealthy countries vastly surpass poorer nations in the number of people immunized.

It’s also expected to be a hot topic when the leaders of the G7 nations – Canada, Britain, the United States, France, Germany, Italy and Japan – meet next week in Cornwall, England. All but Canada and the U.K. have agreed to share at least some of their excess vaccine supply, leaving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing increasing pressure to follow suit.

Canada and Britain have ordered hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine, but both governments have expressed reluctance to share the supply until more of their domestic populations have been inoculated.

“Canada has committed to donating vaccine doses when in a position to do so,” Guillaume Dumas, press secretary to International Development Minister Karina Gould, told The Globe and Mail this week. “We are not there yet but conversations are ongoing within the government.”

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Friday that the government’s plans to vaccinate children would take precedence over donating vaccines to other countries. “My first duty as health secretary for the U.K. is to make sure that the U.K. is protected and safe, and whilst thankfully children are very rarely badly affected by COVID themselves, they can still pass on the disease,” Mr. Hancock said after the summit.

The U.K. has ordered more than 500 million doses of vaccine, enough to fully immunize the country’s population of 67 million several times over. “As and when the U.K. has excess doses of vaccine, then, if we don’t need them, we’ll make sure they’re available to others,” Mr. Hancock added. “But at the moment we don’t have any excess doses, because as soon as the doses are available for the U.K., we get them injected into British arms.”

In a joint letter released Friday, UNICEF UK and the Wellcome Trust, a U.K.-based charity that funds health research, called on Mr. Johnson to show leadership at the G7 and commit to sharing vaccine.

“Three months ago, you proudly pledged that the U.K. would share vaccines with the world. Now we ask that you turn this pledge into reality,” said the letter which was signed by Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, and Steven Waugh, executive director for UNICEF UK. “The U.K. must now show the historic leadership needed to end this crisis, by sharing at least 20 per cent of available doses between now and August and calling on G7 together to commit to sharing one billion doses over 2021.”

The pair noted that the COVAX program was 190 million doses short of its target and that many G7 countries, including Canada, have ordered far more doses than they need. Canada also purchased about 970,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX.

Earlier this week a group of 32 non-profit organizations in Canada, including Anglican Church of Canada, UNICEF Canada and the Canadian Council of Imams, urged the Canadian government to share 10 per cent of its supply.

COVAX “is undersupplied because wealthy countries like Canada reserved more vaccine doses than needed, while the most vulnerable in lower-income countries wait,” said a statement from the group. “Whereas over 50 per cent of people in Canada have received their first dose, less than 1 per cent have received a dose in low-income countries.”

The organizations noted that Canada had ordered 10 doses per capita, more than any other country.

The Canadian government has doubled its financial pledge to $440-million to help COVAX buy vaccine supplies, but experts say the organization is more in need of actual doses right now.

That’s largely because COVAX has been hampered by the growing outbreak in India which has led the Indian government to curtail exports from the Serum Institute, one of the world’s largest vaccine makers and a major supplier to COVAX. Of the 1.8 billion vaccines administered globally so far, only 0.4 per cent have gone to low-income countries.

Several wealthy countries have recently committed to donating vaccine supplies including the United States, which outlined plans this week to share 19 million doses through COVAX to countries in Africa, Asia and South America. Another six million doses will go to other countries including Canada and Mexico as well as United Nations frontline workers. The U.S. has pledged to donate 80 million doses in total by the end of June.

Japan, Spain, Belgium, Denmark and Sweden also announced dose-sharing pledges this week while France, Germany, Italy, Norway, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates have made earlier pledges.

With a report from Geoffrey York in Johannesburg.

