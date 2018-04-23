G7 to start special group to scrutinize Russia: British Foreign Secretary

Open this photo in gallery British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaks with media during the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Toronto on April 23, 2018. LARS HAGBERG/Getty Images

Group of Seven countries will set up a special group to examine Russia’s “malign behaviour,” including its assassination attempts on foreign soil, cyberwarfare activities and disinformation campaigns, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson announced in Toronto Monday.

Speaking to reporters at the G7 foreign affairs and security ministers’ meeting, Mr. Johnson said he and his counterparts agreed to establish the working group following a nerve-agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in Salisbury, England, last month. He said the group will work together to look at Russia’s aggression and “collectively try and call it out.”

“Russia is so unbelievably clever at kind of sowing doubt and confusion and spreading all this fake news and trying to muddy the waters. So we think there’s a role for the G7 in just trying to provide some clarity about what we all collectively think the Russians are doing in terms of malign behaviour,” Mr. Johnson said.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, however, walked back Mr. Johnson’s remarks Monday afternoon, saying the working group is only a proposal for G7 leaders to consider. She said the foreign ministers are suggesting the group work to counter Russia’s disinformation efforts and protect democracies in the G7 and around the world.

Mr. Johnson said talks at the ministerial meeting, which is taking place at the University of Toronto, have focused on the response to the Salisbury attack, particularly the co-ordinated action taken by 28 countries to expel more than 150 Russian diplomats in March. As a part of that joint effort, Canada expelled four Russian diplomats and denied three applications from the Russian government for additional diplomatic staff; Russia retaliated soon after, ordering the expulsion of four Canadian diplomats.

The foreign secretary also expressed Britain’s support for the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, boosting French President Emmanuel Macron’s anticipated pitch to U.S. President Donald Trump to support the agreement; the leaders are meeting in Washington Monday. Mr. Trump has promised to scrap the Iran deal if European countries fail to strengthen it by the middle of May.

On North Korea, Mr. Johnson said he thinks CIA director Mike Pompeo made the right decision when he met with the hermit kingdom leader Kim Jong-un over Easter weekend. Mr. Pompeo is Mr. Trump’s pick to become the next secretary of state, but will not be at the Toronto meeting, as he is in the midst of confirmation hearings for his new appointment.

“The question must be whether Kim Jong-un is actually interested in negotiation, interested in taking his country forward, interested in denuclearization in the way that he says. We must be hopeful … but I think in view of the history of North Korea’s nuclear program after the last couple of decades, we can also be excused for being a bit cautious,” Mr. Johnson said.

Canada is playing host to G7 foreign affairs and security ministers in Toronto until Tuesday, ahead of the leaders’ summit in Charlevoix, Que., this June.