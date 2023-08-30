Open this photo in gallery: People celebrate in a street of Port-Gentil, Gabon after military officers launched a coup to depose President Ali Bongo, August 30, 2023.STRINGER/Reuters

Thousands of people celebrated in the streets of Gabon’s cities after military officers announced on state television that they had launched a coup to depose the president whose family has ruled the oil-rich Central African country for more than half a century.

President Ali Bongo, in a video released on social media on Wednesday, said he was under arrest in his official residence. “I don’t know what’s going on,” he said in the brief video, sitting in a luxurious chair in a lavishly appointed room.

“I’m sending a message to all the friends we have all over the world, telling them to make noise, for the people here have arrested me and my family,” the 64-year-old president said, speaking quietly in English and gesturing emotionally.

“My son is somewhere, my wife is another place, and I’m in the residence. Nothing is happening …. So I’m calling on you to make noise, to make noise, to make noise really.”

The coup is the eighth in West and Central Africa in the past three years. The region is already grappling with recent coups in Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali, where military leaders have exploited the growing discontent of people in impoverished countries with a rising death toll from Islamist insurgencies.

Many commentators noted the irony that Mr. Bongo’s video message had emerged only because the military officers had ordered Internet services to be restored after the coup. The Bongo government had shut down the Internet during a national election on the weekend, claiming that opposition politicians were using it for “provocative statements.”

A dozen military officers went on state television early Wednesday morning to declare that they had seized power in Gabon, just hours after electoral authorities announced that Mr. Bongo had won re-election with 64 per cent of the vote – a result that opposition leaders said was fraudulent. The government had barred international observers and shut down foreign television broadcasts during the vote.

“We have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime,” one military officer said in the announcement. He said the new regime has arrested several officials, including Noureddin Bongo Valentin, a son of the president, on corruption-related charges.

Videos on social media showed thousands of people cheering the military officers on as they marched through the streets of Gabon’s capital, Libreville. Some people brought cases of beer to the soldiers. Others tore down Mr. Bongo’s election billboards.

Mr. Bongo has ruled Gabon since the death of his father, Omar Bongo, in 2009. His father dominated the country from 1967 until his death, and their combined rule of 56 years is among the longest for any family in Africa. The country has vast oil resources, but most of its two million people live in poverty.

For years, the Bongo family has been accused of corruption on a grand scale. According to French police investigations, the family owns dozens of properties in France, including luxury homes in Paris and the French Riviera, along with a fleet of expensive cars, including Ferraris and Mercedes. Another investigation, in the United States, found that the family had deposited at least US$100-million into U.S. banks. Mr. Bongo’s wife at one point was reportedly renting a house from the rapper Sean (P. Diddy) Combs for US$25,000 a month.

The new military junta appears to be led by Brice Clotaire Oligui-Nguema, commander of Gabon’s Republican Guard. Soldiers shouted his name as they marched through the streets of Libreville on Wednesday. He is reported to be a cousin of Ali Bongo and has faced similar media reports of unexplained wealth. In 2015 and 2018, he reportedly purchased three houses near Washington for more than US$1-million in cash.

Ali Bongo’s government has deployed military and police to crush opposition protests in the past. After the disputed 2016 election, security forces reportedly killed dozens of protestors and arrested more than 1,000 people.

Despite the evidence of corruption and undemocratic rule, the Bongo regime has been generally supported by Western governments. France has a military base with about 370 soldiers in Gabon. Western leaders have praised the Bongo government for taking steps to preserve its vast rain forests.

“We condemn the military coup and recall our commitment to free and transparent elections,” French government spokesman Olivier Veran said.