General Jose Ramon Fernandez helped command Cuban defences to victory at the Bay of Pigs

Open this photo in gallery Jose Ramon Fernandez walks on the beach of the Bay of Pigs in Giron, Cuba, 180 kilometers south of Havana on March 6, 2001. JOSE GOITIA/AP

Jose Ramon Fernandez, a retired Cuban brigadier general who was key in forming the communist country’s new army and commanded Cuban defences at the Bay of Pigs, died on Sunday, state media reported. He was 95.

Tall and spindly, with the rigid posture of a military man, Mr. Fernandez in his final years remained a legendary figure and served for a time as a vice-president on Cuba’s Council of Ministers, or Cabinet. A founding member of the Communist Party of Cuba, he was re-elected to the party’s ruling Central Committee in 2011 – at the age of 87.

Mr. Fernandez ran a cadet school that trained officers after the revolutionary triumph of Jan. 1, 1959, laying the foundation of the communist country’s new army.

He also played a leading role in one of the great battles of the Cold War, helping command Cuba’s nascent militia forces in their victory over invading exile forces at the Bay of Pigs in April, 1961.

Cuba won the Bay of Pigs battle because of “the firmness and decision of this people, not because of a professional army,” Mr. Fernandez told the Associated Press in an April, 2001, interview. Mr. Fernandez made fewer and fewer public appearances as the years went by.

He also was president of the Cuban Olympic Committee since 1997, helping organize his country’s delegations to the 2004 summer games in Athens and the 2008 games in China.

Mr. Fernandez, nicknamed “El Gallego” – “The Galician” – for his Spanish parentage, was born in the eastern Cuban city of Santiago on Nov. 4, 1923.

He got a college degree in the social sciences before opting for a military career. He graduated from Cuba’s School of Cadets in 1947 and went on to study artillery at Fort Sill, Okla.

In the mid-1950s, he joined the “Movement of the Pure,” a group of young military officers determined to clean up corruption in the government of dictator Fulgencio Batista, who seized power in a coup.

Mr. Fernandez was arrested for his activities in 1956 and imprisoned until the revolution triumphed three years later.

On Jan. 12, 1959, revolutionary leader Fidel Castro called Mr. Fernandez to a gathering of more than 100 former government officials imprisoned for opposition to the old regime.

Mr. Castro “asked me what I would like” in his new government, Mr. Fernandez recalled.

Although Mr. Fernandez had already found a job at a sugar-production plant, Mr. Castro asked him to run a new cadet school. However, Mr. Castro said he could not match the salary of 1,100 Cuban pesos a month – then worth US$1,100 – that the sugar plant was paying.

Mr. Fernandez didn’t know what to say.

“You are right,” Mr. Fernandez recalled Mr. Castro saying. “I’ll go write a book about the Sierra Maestra, you go to the sugar plant and the revolution can go to hell.”

“Fidel could be very persuasive, sometimes very rock-like,” Mr. Fernandez said. “I thought about it for five seconds, and two hours later I was at the school for cadets.”

Two years later, with 1,900 troops under his command at the school, Mr. Fernandez received an urgent call from Mr. Castro: Enemy troops had entered the Bay of Pigs off Cuba’s southern coast.

Mr. Fernandez commanded militia troops in the battle against about 1,500 Cuban exiles trained and armed by the Central Intelligence Agency with the aim of overthrowing the new government.

Washington worried Mr. Castro’s leftist government would help the Soviet Union establish a beachhead just 145 kilometres from American shores.

Three days later, on April 19, Mr. Fernandez arrived at Playa Giron on the bay and Cuba declared victory. Mr. Fernandez remained with the army and assumed the post of vice-defence minister in 1966.

He later traded in his uniform for civilian clothes and worked in the Education Ministry from 1970 to 1990.

