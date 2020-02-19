 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she won’t interfere with party’s choice of new leader

BERLIN
The Associated Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the media in Berlin, Germany, on Feb. 19, 2020.

The Associated Press

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday she won’t try to interfere with her centre-right party’s choice of a new leader, a person the party will likely try to turn into her successor as Germany’s leader.

Merkel, who has ruled Germany since 2005, gave up the leadership of the Christian Democratic Union in late 2018, when Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer – clearly her preferred heir-apparent – won a three-way race for the job. But Kramp-Karrenbauer, who also serves as Germany’s defence minister, struggled to establish her authority over the party. She announced last week that she won’t seek to become the next chancellor and will give up the party leadership.

Merkel said when she gave up the party leadership that she won’t seek a fifth term as chancellor. But she said she was prepared to run Germany’s government until its term ends in the fall of 2021. She emphasized that stance again Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“I also said, and I would like to underline this again, that I will not intervene in the question of who will lead the CDU in the future and who will become the candidate to be chancellor,” Merkel said. “My historical experience is that predecessors should stay out of this kind of thing.”

But Merkel did add “that doesn’t mean that I won’t speak with possible candidates.”

Three CDU figures are regarded as likely possible successors – former parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz; Armin Laschet, the governor of Germany’s most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia; and Health Minister Jens Spahn.

None of the three men has yet officially declared his candidacy. But a fourth candidate, former environment minister Norbert Roettgen, announced Tuesday that he would seek the CDU leadership.

It isn’t yet clear when and how the new party leader will be chosen, and when the party will formally choose its candidate for the chancellery.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies