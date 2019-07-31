 Skip to main content

World German Vice Chancellor 'very skeptical’ of proposed U.S. mission in Strait of Hormuz

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

German Vice Chancellor 'very skeptical’ of proposed U.S. mission in Strait of Hormuz

Michael Nienaber
Berlin
Reuters
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Germany’s Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday he was very skeptical about a request by the United States to join a military mission for the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States has proposed stepping up efforts to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf, at a time of heightened tension between it and Iran. About a fifth of the world’s oil passes through the strait.

The United States had formally asked Germany to join France and Britain in a mission to secure the strait and to “combat Iranian aggression”, the U.S. embassy in Berlin said on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m very skeptical about that, and I think that’s a skepticism that many others share,” Scholz told ZDF television.

Scholz said it was important to avoid a military escalation in the region and that such a mission carried the risk of being dragged into an even bigger conflict.

“That’s why I think this is not a good idea,” he said.

There is considerable opposition among Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD), junior partners in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition, to getting involved in a U.S-led mission.

Asked whether the coalition parties shared the same view on the U.S. request, Scholz said: “Yes, that’s my impression.”

He said that Berlin still viewed the international nuclear agreement with Iran as the best option to prevent it developing a nuclear bomb.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter