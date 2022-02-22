Europe’s big unity tests began today, only hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and poured his “peacekeeper” soldiers into those areas.

Within minutes of the formal takeover of Donetsk and Luhansk, the United States and various European countries threatened to hit Russia with immediate sanctions. This was predictable. When Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, the sanctions came fast and some are still in place.

Bu the extent and intensity of the new sanctions are hard to predict. By rights, they should be at Crimea-level times 10, since Moscow’s recognition of the two separatist regions was a clear violation of international law and may be a prelude to a wider war. UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News Tuesday morning “that you can conclude the invasion of Ukraine has begun.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz removed some doubt about the sanctions package on Tuesday, when he said he had stopped the certification of the new Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline that goes from Russia to northern Germany. Nord Stream 2 was completed in the autumn but had yet to deliver any gas, so Germany will not lose gas deliveries since there weren’t any from this pipeline.

Still, cracks formed in the Western resolve on hitting Russia with sanctions even before Mr. Putin sent his troops into eastern Ukraine; those cracks may not fully close even if the audacity of Mr. Putin’s move should automatically dictate across-the-board unity among the NATO and European Union countries.

Within hours – minutes actually – of Russia’s incursion, the leaders, senior cabinet ministers or ambassadors of several Western countries, including Poland, Lithuania, the U.K. and the United State called for tough sanctions.

Whether they will be truly tough is as yet unknown; the early indications are that a few big countries will withhold some of their firepower, at least at this stage. U.S. President Joe Biden was quick to sign an executive order that economically isolates Donetsk and Luhansk. Not a big deal, that one. Those economically deprived areas were isolated from Ukraine already and now they and their 3.5 million residents are forever off Kyiv’s payroll, which may secretly please the government.

Some of the big countries’ hesitancy to clobber not only Russia but Mr. Putin himself and his gang of oligarchs, with whom he has a symbiotic relationship, may be strategic. If they unleash all their sanctions firepower now, Mr. Putin might be encouraged to take the rest of Ukraine in the belief that the Western powder keg is empty, so he has nothing more to lose.

At the moment, he may be gambling that tough sanctions could damage a few European countries as much as his own.

That reality might explain why Germany, Italy and France, while quick to condemn the annexation of eastern Ukraine, were not quick to reveal a range of savage sanctions Monday night and Tuesday beyond the move to stop the certification of Nord Stream 2. Other sanctions could include eliminating Russian banks from the global SWIFT payments systems; a ban on the sale of Western technology to Russia; and eliminating Russian companies and oligarchs from the London capital markets, which are widely believed to function as the oligarchs’ laundromat.

Take Italy, which imports about 90 per cent of its gas, with Russia being the biggest supplier. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi knows his country is already suffering from surging hydrocarbon energy prices – Italy has no nuclear generating power and scant hydro power – which are causing pain among businesses and families, and triggering inflation. He doesn’t want the pain to intensify.

So, on Friday, Mr. Draghi, who was probably well aware that the situation in Ukraine would deteriorate, in effect drew a line in the sand on the sanctions front. “We are discussing sanctions with the EU and in the course of these discussions we have made our position known, that they should be concentrated on narrow sector without including energy,” he said, a comment that the editorial writers at The Wall Street Journal said constituted “pre-emptive surrender.”

How ironic. Mr. Draghi, the former boss of the European Central Bank and a former Goldman Sachs executive, is known as the supreme Europhile and Atlanticist. But the leader of the EU’s third largest economy appears to be taking an every-man-for-himself approach to punishing Russia.

Germany was, too, because the country had made itself a slave to cheap Russian gas in the last two decades, to the point it ignored the burgeoning liquefied natural gas (LNG) market and is one of the few coastal countries on the continent without an LNG import terminal. Mr. Scholz had vowed a united sanctions front but was non-committal until Tuesday about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

While the certification process has stopped, the pipeline may not be dead forever. If the Russian invasion of Ukraine goes no father than it already has, Russia may be able to persuade Germany to put it into operation.

Elsewhere on the sanctions front, it appears the EU countries are losing interest in cutting Russia out of SWIFT. SWIFT works both ways. It would mean that Russian financial institutions could not make payments to Russian creditors in Europe.

Mr. Putin is no doubt enjoying the disconnect between the strong language and the trepidation among some countries to implement strong sanctions, more or less a repeat of his Crimea experience, where the sanctions deterred him not one bit. Mr. Putin might be overly confident – the next round of sanctions could be monstrous. Mr. Putin, sensing some hesitation by Italy and a few other countries, is gambling they won’t be.