German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, apparently eager to shed the accusation that his country was the “weak link” in the anti-Russia Western alliance, has stopped the approval process of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would have made Germany more reliant on imported Russian natural gas than ever.

His decision to block the pipeline’s approval came the morning after Vladimir Putin formally recognized the independence of two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine, Luhansk and Donetsk, and sent his Russian “peacekeepers” and their armour to occupy them.

On Tuesday morning, German energy minister Robert Habeck withdrew the pipeline’s regulatory approval process for the US$11-billion project.

“Without this certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot go into operation,” Mr. Scholz said at a press conference in Berlin, describing Mr. Putin’s recognition of the Russian-controlled regions as a “grave breach” of international law.

Putting the US$11-billion pipeline, which travels through the Baltic Sea from Russia to an import terminal in northwest Germany, in regulatory limbo does not mean Germany will suffer gas shortages. The pipeline, though completed, had yet to deliver any gas. The parallel Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which has been delivering Russian gas to Germany for almost two decades and supplies two-thirds of its imported gas, is not affected by Mr. Scholz’s decision.

Nord Stream 2 would have doubled Germanys’ import capacity to 110-billion cubic metres a year.

Stopping the pipeline is a blow to Gazprom, the Kremlin-controlled gas giant which holds a monopoly on gas exports, and the Russian treasury, which earns rising fortunes from increasingly valuable oil and gas exports, giving the country a big trade surplus and one of the lowest debt-to-GDP ratios in the developed world.

But Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov shrugged off Germany’s move. “They are already threatening us with all manner of sanctions or, as they say now, ‘the mother of all sanctions,’” he said. “Well, we’re used to it.”

Russia is gambling that its gas will remain in high demand in Europe and elsewhere as countries pledge net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 or 2060. Gas is seen as a crucial “transition fuel” to a renewable energy electricity system as the dirty coal burners are closed.

Mr. Scholz became chancellor in December, replacing Angela Merkel, just as the Ukraine crisis was heating up. A lawyer specializing in employment law, he is a member of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and heads a three-party coalition with the Greens and the liberal Free Democratic Party.

At first, as he was trying to give his new government its strategic direction and dealing with the Omicron wave, he seemed to pay little attention to the Ukraine crisis. He even declined to mention Nord Stream 2 as a feature in the possible sanctions package, triggering accusations that Germany was not united with the rest of Europe in punishing Russia were it to invade Ukraine.

Later, he became more engaged, holding meetings with Mr. Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden and visiting Ukraine. Still, he never specifically said he was prepared to stop Nord Stream 2. Some analysts suggested he knew Germany needed the extra Russian gas to power Europe’s biggest economy and could not risk angering Mr. Putin.

His stance changed on Tuesday. “I think what we are seeing now is that Germany is no longer the ‘weak link’ -- Scholz has returned Germany to the international framework,” said Florian Ranft, head of international affairs for the German think tank Das Progressive Zentrum. “There was never any doubt that he would eventually show a united front.”

While Nord Stream 2 has been stopped, it doesn’t mean its is dead forever, Mr. Ranft said.

If Russia does not invade the rest of Ukraine, and the geopolitical tensions cool, there is some chance that Russia could convince Germany to approve the pipeline. In the meantime, Germany will examine its energy supply strategy, including opening the German market to imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Germany is one of the few European coastal countries without an LNG import terminal -- the super-chilled gas is delivered by tanker ships from the United States and Qatar. Germany plans to open two LNG terminal in the next few years, after years of project delays.

