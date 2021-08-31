Geronimo the alpaca killed despite protests as legal row ends

Open this photo in gallery Veterinary staff, who arrived with a police escort, surround Geronimo the alpaca on Aug. 31 at Shepherds Close Farm in Wooton Under Edge, England, before the animal was taken away on a trailer. Claire Hayhurst/PA via AP

A high-profile campaign to save a British alpaca named Geronimo came to a sad conclusion on Tuesday when government veterinarians killed the animal despite fierce resistance from dozens of protesters.

Officials from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), accompanied by a group of police officers, descended on the farm of Helen Macdonald and took the animal away. He was later put down.

A protestor – one of the dozens of “alpaca angels” who tried to stop the killing – called the act barbaric and wrong.

The plight of the eight-year old camelid had become a cause célèbre for celebrities, animal lovers and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s father. More than 130,000 people signed an online petition begging George Eustice, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, to spare the animal. Several “Save Geronimo” marches were held in central London.

Defra officials had argued for months that Geronimo had to be put down because he had twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis, or bTB, an infectious disease that can be passed on to humans in rare instances. Ms. Macdonald, 50, said the government’s tests were flawed and she waged a four-year legal battle to have him retested. She lost a final legal bid last week, which cleared the way for Defra to execute a death warrant for Geronimo.

“I am absolutely disgusted by this government. These are barbaric actions. It’s a disgrace,” Ms. Macdonald told reporters on Tuesday. “Geronimo has been manhandled out of my farm. He was rounded up and dragged into a horsebox.”

Open this photo in gallery Helen Macdonald with Geronimo on Aug. 25. Andrew Matthews/PA via AP

The government has been struggling to control bTB in recent years, and more than 38,000 animals were destroyed last year to stop the spread of the disease.

“This is a terribly sad situation and our sympathies remain with all those affected by this devastating disease,” Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said in a statement on Tuesday.

“No one wants to have to cull infected animals if it can be avoided, but we need to follow the scientific evidence and cull animals that have tested positive for bTB to minimize spread of this insidious disease and ultimately eradicate the biggest threat to animal health in this country.”

Dr. Middlemiss added that a pos mortem examination will be undertaken by veterinary pathologists, which could take several weeks.

Open this photo in gallery Pro-Geronimo protesters gather outside Downing Street in London on Aug. 9. TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

While alpacas are native to South America, they’ve grown in popularity in Britain and elsewhere because of their durable fleece, which can be used to make everything from hats, sweaters and coats to rugs and shoe insoles. There are roughly 45,000 alpacas in Britain, and Ms. Macdonald has been breeding them for 15 years on her farm called Alpaca Power in western England.

Ms. Macdonald imported Geronimo in 2017 from a ranch in New Zealand, hoping to add to her bloodline of jet-black alpacas. She said he tested negative for bTB four times in New Zealand and the Kiwi herd hadn’t had a case of the disease in 26 years.

To check for bTB, the New Zealand farm used a common procedure called a skin test. It involves injecting animals with tuberculin, a mixture of proteins extracted from dead bovine TB bacteria. If the animal is infected, its immune system will kick in and cause swelling in the area around the injection. The size of the lump determines whether the animal has to be killed.

Ms. Macdonald said that when Geronimo arrived in Britain he had an Enferplex blood test, which the government said was recommended for alpacas. The test looks for antibodies that have been made in response to proteins produced by TB bacteria; in Geronimo’s case it came back positive. Ms. Macdonald said the test had picked up the tuberculin in his system, which caused a false positive. Defra vets performed a second Enferplex test that also came back positive.

Defra has argued the chances of a false positive with the Enferplex test are less than 1 per cent. “The injection of tuberculin does not induce a false positive antibody response in animals that are not infected with bTB in the first place,” the agency said. “The injection of tuberculin essentially amplifies the antibodies already induced by an existing infection. It does not trigger the production of a new antibody response in TB-free animals.”

A group of 13 senior members of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons sided with Ms. Macdonald and questioned the testing procedure in an open letter to the RCVS last week. “It is our professional opinion that the diagnosis in Geronimo’s case is unsafe, and may well represent a false positive, due to the fact that Geronimo had been repeatedly ‘antibody boosted’ (or primed) five times in his lifetime,” the letter said. The group also urged the government to keep Geronimo alive for further study.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the letter came after a judge dismissed Ms. Macdonald’s final legal appeal.

