Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers: accusers might misuse criminal evidence if allowed access

Larry Neumeister
NEW YORK
The Associated Press
Ghislaine Maxwell appears via video link during her arraignment hearing where she was denied bail for her role aiding Jeffrey Epstein to recruit and eventually abuse of minor girls, in Manhattan Federal Court, in the Manhattan borough of New York on July 14, 2020 in this courtroom sketch.

JANE ROSENBERG/Reuters

Lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend asked a judge Monday to stop her accusers from using evidence in the criminal case to boost civil lawsuits by posting materials to the internet.

The lawyers say attorneys for women who claim Ghislaine Maxwell recruited and abused them should be subject to the same secrecy rules as prosecutors and Maxwell’s defence lawyers.

The lawyers, though, said it was one topic that prosecutors and defence lawyers for the British socialite could not agree on as they composed a proposed agreement to keep evidence secret prior to a trial scheduled in Manhattan federal court for July 2021.

The proposed order, submitted to a judge Monday, would prevent prosecutors and Maxwell’s lawyers from releasing any information to the internet or elsewhere, including “nude, partially-nude, or otherwise sexualized images, videos, or other depictions of individuals.”

The joint protective order is routine in sex abuse cases.

But the lawyers said in a letter to the judge that prosecutors have refused to agree that witnesses in the trial and their lawyers should be subject to the secrecy rules.

Maxwell’s lawyers cited current civil litigation between Maxwell and “many of the government’s potential witnesses,” saying numerous potential witnesses and their lawyers have already publicly commented about the case.

“There is a substantial concern that these individuals will seek to use discovery materials to support their civil cases and future public statements,” the lawyers wrote.

Prosecutors said they’ll respond Tuesday.

Maxwell, 58, who has been incarcerated without bail since her arrest several weeks ago, has pleaded not guilty to charges that she recruited and aided the abuse of three girls by Epstein in the 1990s.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan lock-up last August as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges related to the abuse of women and girls in Manhattan and Florida in the early 2000s.

