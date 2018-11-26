Global watchdog may send inspectors to Syria after alleged poison-gas attack

The chief of the global chemical weapons watchdog says the organization is considering sending inspectors to investigate an alleged poison gas attack in Syria.
Fernando Arias, director-general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, said on Monday that officials at the Hague-based watchdog have been in touch with UN experts “to assess the security situation on the ground for a possible deployment” of a fact-finding mission to Syria.
Syria’s Arab News Agency, SANA, said the alleged chemical attack late on Saturday was carried out by “terrorist groups positioned in Aleppo countryside” that fired shells containing toxic gases on three neighbourhoods in Syria’s largest city, injuring dozens.
The OPCW’s fact-finding mission is tasked with investigating alleged chemical attacks in Syria and reporting back to the organization and United Nations.
