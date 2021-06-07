Globe and Mail freelancer jailed on baseless charges, media-freedom group says

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Globe and Mail freelancer jailed on baseless charges, media-freedom group says

Geoffrey YorkAfrica Bureau Chief
Johannesburg
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Freelance journalist Jeffrey Moyo was arrested in late May and has remained in detention for the past 12 days after being accused of irregularities in helping two U.S. newspaper journalists enter Zimbabwe.

Freelance journalist Jeffrey Moyo, who has helped document Zimbabwe’s increasingly harsh crackdown on human rights for The Globe and Mail and other media outlets, has now become the latest journalist to be imprisoned in that same crackdown.

Mr. Moyo was arrested in late May and has remained in detention for the past 12 days after being accused of irregularities in helping two U.S. newspaper journalists enter Zimbabwe. His jailing has sparked concern from Canadian and U.S. diplomats and international media-freedom groups.

The Zimbabwean journalist has been denied bail and forbidden from receiving visits from his family at a prison in the city of Bulawayo. His lawyers have been unable to file an appeal because of the court’s lengthy delays in providing a written record of the bail denial.

Story continues below advertisement

Prison conditions in Zimbabwe are notoriously grim, and Mr. Moyo was obliged to share a blanket with another prisoner in cold winter temperatures for his first two nights in custody, his lawyers say.

Mr. Moyo, 37, has reported for The Globe on Zimbabwe’s efforts to disrupt political protests and to impose prison sentences on opposition activists. His arrest, and the court’s refusal to grant bail, are the latest examples of a continuing pattern of repression under President Emerson Mnangagwa, who replaced the long-ruling Robert Mugabe after a military coup in 2017.

“We’ve seen a very rapid deterioration in human rights in the last few years,” said Doug Coltart, a Zimbabwean human-rights lawyer and a member of Mr. Moyo’s legal team.

“We definitely appear to be heading into another phase of very intense human-rights abuses. It’s happening across the board: journalists, opposition activists, trade unionists, students.”

While the arrests are becoming more frequent, new tactics of repression are also emerging. “We’ve really seen a weaponization of the denial of bail as a means of punishment before any trial or conviction,” Mr. Coltart told The Globe in an interview on Monday.

Other journalists and opposition members have also suffered weeks or months in prison as a result of bail denials, he noted. “This kind of consistent and regular use of the denial of bail, even in the most incredibly trivial of cases, is really quite a new and worrying trend.”

In another new tactic, Zimbabwean prosecutors argued in court that Mr. Moyo is a danger to national security because he helped U.S. journalists to interview Zimbabweans without the government’s permission. The charge could be punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a very disturbing insight into the psyche of the regime – this idea that somehow it’s a threat to national security for Zimbabweans to speak to foreign journalists without the journalists getting permission from the state,” Mr. Coltart said.

Early last month, Mr. Moyo had assisted two New York Times journalists in obtaining media accreditation from the Zimbabwe Media Commission. Prosecutors claim that the accreditations were “fake” because they are not recorded in the commission’s database and were not approved by the Information Ministry, even though the commission is autonomous. A media commission official, Thabang Manhika, was arrested in the same case.

The Canadian government says it is concerned by the two arrests. “Canada urges the government of Zimbabwe to allow journalists and media houses to operate without interference,” said Grantly Franklin, a spokesperson for the Global Affairs department.

He said the Canadian embassy in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, is talking to lawyers and journalist associations to see what can be done in the Moyo case.

The U.S. embassy in Harare said it was disappointed that Mr. Moyo was denied bail. “A free media forms the foundation of democracy,” it said in a tweet last week. “Journalism is not a crime.”

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an international organization based in New York, said the accusations against Mr. Moyo are baseless and the Zimbabwean authorities should recognize that Mr. Moyo has not threatened national security.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is only because of Zimbabwean authorities’ paranoia about international media coverage that Moyo is facing up to a decade in jail on spurious charges,” said a statement by Angela Quintal, the CPJ’s Africa program co-ordinator.

She said the court should grant bail to Mr. Moyo and the state should then drop the charges.

Several other media associations in the region, including the Foreign Correspondents’ Association of Southern Africa, have protested against Mr. Moyo’s arrest.

In another sign of the political use of wrongful arrests in Zimbabwe, two opposition activists spent eight years in maximum security on false charges of murdering a policeman, before finally being freed last week.

The two activists, Last Maengahama and Tungamirai Madzokere, were released after Zimbabwe’s Supreme Court acknowledged that there was no reliable evidence to link them to the killing. One of the convicted men had even produced proof that he was in church at the time.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies