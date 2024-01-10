Open this photo in gallery: A supporter of the main opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) poses during a campaign rally in Kaohsiung on January 10, 2024.YASUYOSHI CHIBA/Getty Images

In the last 10 days before an election in Taiwan, no opinion polls can be published. This is designed to give the public space to make up their own minds, but can have the secondary effect of causing a result that seemed predictable only weeks ago to feel like it’s on a knife edge.

The final polls, in late December and early January, showed current Vice-President Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headed for victory with around 33 per cent of the vote, several points clear of his closest rival, Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih. This is in keeping with the general consensus throughout the campaign that it has been Mr. Lai’s to lose: The opposition vote is split, and while there is widespread dissatisfaction with the DPP, in power since 2016, it’s mostly over deliverables than policy disagreements.

But the last 10 days have been dominated by gaffes, mud-slinging and accusations of Chinese election interference that could have — and the opposition claims will have — eaten into Mr. Lai’s relatively slim lead.

“This election has become very scandalous, libellous and dirty, and that’s unfortunate because it distracts away from the very real issues that need to be discussed,” said Vincent Chao, a spokesman for Mr. Lai.

On Tuesday, opposition parties accused the government of fear-mongering after a pair of emergency alerts were sent to every phone in Taiwan warning of a Chinese satellite launch. The English language text in the notification referred to it as a “missile,” something officials later said was a mistranslation.

Jaw Shau-kong, KMT vice-presidential candidate, told reporters “there are strong grounds to suspect that at times, it’s not the Chinese Communists attempting to meddle in the elections, but rather the DPP engaging in such interference.”

Mr. Lai has said Chinese interference in this election was “the most serious we have ever seen,” with the DPP claiming China is using propaganda, cyber attacks and military intimidation to favour the KMT, which is typically more conciliatory towards Beijing.

In the past, aggressive actions by Beijing have resulted in a swing towards the DPP, and Mr. Hou’s foreign policy adviser, James Chen, said he doubted China would meddle too much for fear of repeating this.

“The DPP’s main theme in this campaign is to focus on China,” said Mr. Chen, a professor at Taiwan’s Tamkang University. “But China is not the primary issue; voters care more about domestic problems.”

He said there was a broad consensus among the main parties on how to deal with China, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan and has vowed to seize the island by force if necessary. Only around 10 per cent of voters support unification with China, while some 50 per cent favour eventual formal independence for Taiwan, which has been governed separately from China since 1949.

While the KMT supports unification at some point in the future — though not under Communist rule — Mr. Hou has set out a moderate approach and repeatedly rejected the Hong Kong model of “one country, two systems,” which Beijing hoped one day to roll out in Taiwan.

“Hou Yu-ih is one of the least traditional KMT leaders,” Mr. Chen said. “He wants to restore suspended channels of communication between Taipei and Beijing, and promote mutual trust, but there will be no political engagement [with China] beyond that.”

Mr. Lai has accused the KMT of “aligning with China” and says Taiwan’s democracy and freedoms are at stake in this election. But while there is broad popular support for the DPP’s position on China, polling shows voters do not regard this as the primary issue, with concerns about the economy dominating.

Taiwan has enjoyed strong economic growth under the DPP, but the benefits have not been equally shared, and young people in particular have struggled with inflation and the cost of housing.

“The DPP has a lot of beautiful slogans and promises,” said Tom Chou, secretary general of the opposition Taiwan People’s Party. “But the DPP government of the last four years has been a failure.”

The TPP, founded in 2019 by former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je, is the wildcard in this election. Polls show between 20 and 30 per cent of voters back Mr. Ko, the first third-party candidate to mount a serious challenge to the KMT and DPP, focusing on economic and social issues more than China policy.

In some polls, Mr. Ko has even led Mr. Hou, and late last year, the KMT and TPP entered negotiations for a joint campaign. Many TPP supporters, who are generally more progressive and pro-independence than the conservative KMT, expressed concerns over this plan, however, and talks eventually collapsed over disagreements about who should top the ticket.

Support for Mr. Ko appeared to plateau or even sink after this, but Mr. Chou said his candidate cannot be counted out, pointing to raucous TPP rallies and widespread dissatisfaction with the two main parties. Mr. Ko is particularly popular with younger voters, who would traditionally favour the DPP, and Mr. Chou said if the party can encourage a strong youth turnout, it can still win on Saturday.

“After the election, the big business will be in selling glasses, because people won’t be able to believe their eyes,” he said.