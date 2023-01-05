House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves a private meeting room off the floor as he negotiates with lawmakers in his own party to become the speaker of the House, at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 5.J. Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press

Late Wednesday night, after what was then six unsuccessful votes to choose a Speaker of the U.S. House, frustrated Fox News host Sean Hannity brought Colorado conspiracy theorist and representative-elect Lauren Boebert onto his show.

“Is this a game show?” he asked Ms. Boebert, one of the 20 Republican rebels who have staged a high-profile showdown, refusing to support the consensus choice for Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, while offering their own alternatives, including Ohio Republican Jim Jordan and Florida Representative Byron Donalds. “Like,” Mr. Hannity continued, “we’re going to pick Jim Jordan one day, Donalds the other day, Trump the next day?”

By the end of Thursday, that off-hand suggestion proposing the former president had become reality – but after 11 votes in a week that has turned politics into spectacle, Republicans still had not chosen a Speaker. Not in 150 years has a stalemate of this kind lasted this long.

The nomination for Donald Trump came from Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, another of the 20 rebels. “A game show,” he wrote on Twitter, “would absolutely produce a better Speaker than Kevin McCarthy.”

But most of his Republican colleagues continue to disagree, leaving the House in a state of suspended animation over an inability to choose a Speaker, as the GOP rebels have now for three days blocked their party from exercising the slim majority it attained in mid-term elections last year. They have demanded a series of concessions that would, as Mr. Gaetz said Thursday, put a “straitjacket” on Mr. McCarthy as Speaker – and also create legislative strife by demanding budgets without borrowing.

Shribman: U.S. Congress impasse seems primed to go on for an infinite amount of time

But the “Never Kevin” group has so far been unmoved by Mr. McCarthy’s attempts to placate them with pledges to provide seats on influential committees to far-right Republicans, allow a vote on Congressional term limits and permit a single representative to demand a vote for the recall of a Speaker.

Indeed, before the House adjourned just after 8 p.m. Thursday, the third day of voting brought not a single new vote to Mr. McCarthy, who remains well over a dozen shy of what is needed.

As ballot after ballot yielded virtually no difference in results, what remained was politics as performance – less a game show perhaps than reality television.

It had clumsy attempts at comedy, with a second punchline delivered by Ms. Boebert on the eighth vote (and second of the day), who voted for “Kevin” – but not, she then clarified, Mr. McCarthy. She voted instead for Kevin Hern, an Oklahoma Republican who chairs the Republican Study Committee, a conservative party caucus.

It had pathos, with Florida Republican Brian Mast wiping away tears as he warned: “I fear that we don’t live up to what some of our friends and brothers and sisters in arms have very literally given their lives for.”

It had score-keeping, with the failed 11th vote bringing the current impasse into a tie as the fifth-longest attempt in U.S. history to secure a Speaker.

It had an airing of petty grievances, with Dan Bishop, a North Carolina Republican, inveighing against a colleague who “quote-tweeted a Fox News story” that, he said, wrongly reported he was prepared to resign if he didn’t get his way on the Speaker vote.

It had quests for new political stardom, with freshman representative-elect John James, a Republican from Michigan, taking the lectern before his new Congressional peers – and all those watching on screens – to tell his story of rising to Congress from slave roots and pledge: “We will stand on the right side of history again.”

It had what might pass as colour commentary from sharp-tongued Chaplain Margaret Kibben, whose opening prayer described an “imbroglio of indecision” and asked for a divine presence to “quiet the cacophony of counsel and still the storms of dissent.”

It had family crises, with one Republican representative unable to meet a new child as voting continued and another worried about missing his mother’s funeral if the impasse is not resolved. A third had to leave for medical reasons.

It even had an injury, with Politico reporter Jordain Carney announcing on Twitter Thursday that she was reporting from the sidelines after dislocating her knee cap in a scrum. “Sometimes, you own the Congress beat and sometimes, the Congress beat owns you,” she lamented.

But most of all, it had pictures, as C-SPAN cameras – still controlled by the legislative-affairs network, rather than by a Speaker who has yet to be selected – added a production value not normally seen inside the chamber. “It’s C-SPAN gone wild,” New York Magazine observed.

Between the yawns, the man gesticulating with a cane and the clerks struggling to impose decorum on a chamber not yet fully in session – “there’s no rules,” Montana Republican Matt Rosendale said at one point – the cameras captured the huddles and power chats that marked the unfolding drama.

That included an animated encounter between Mr. McCarthy and Andy Ogles, a Tennessee Republican who has been one of the holdouts. Their words weren’t audible, but their body language told the story of the day, with Mr. Ogles seated as Mr. McCarthy stood, leaning in and slapping the holdout on the lapel in an apparent attempt to persuade him to revise his position.

Thirty-five minutes later, Mr. Ogles stood and once again cast his vote for Florida Republican Byron Donalds, then returned to his seat with a glint of a smile.

Off-camera, reporters kept watch on comings and goings from the office of Republican Party House whip Tom Emmer, where intense negotiations continued toward a deal, one offered in written form, that could see the Speaker impasse resolved.

Back on the House floor, meanwhile, the Republican rebels sought to put a cheery gloss on the chaos and rancour of the week.

“We have had more discussion and debate over the last three days than I have participated in on this floor for the last two years. And it’s healthy,” said Mr. Rosendale, one of the 20 dissenters.

Colorado Democrat Joe Neguse offered a different conclusion. “It’s a sad day for this institution,” he said, warning that the Speaker impasse was an omen of worse to come with Republicans in the majority.

Mr. Neguse himself was sworn in four years ago during what became the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. “Why? Because of the dysfunction and the chaos on the other side of the aisle.”