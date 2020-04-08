 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

World

Register
AdChoices

Government conducting probe after 27 people washed overboard from crowded Solomon Islands ferry

Nick Perry
WELLINGTON, New Zealand
The Associated Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, seen in an April 24, 2019, file photo, said Wednesday he had met with relatives of those who died in the 'unimaginable' tragedy.

ROBERT TAUPONGI/AFP/Getty Images

The leader of the remote Solomon Islands said Wednesday that 27 people had died after being washed overboard from a crowded ferry last week and the government is conducting a criminal investigation.

But others say the government itself must take responsibility after it told people to leave the capital and return to their home islands ahead of a possible coronavirus lockdown.

The ship MV Taimareho left Honiara on the evening of April 2 as a tropical cyclone was approaching. Since then, Cyclone Harold has continued to cause problems in the South Pacific, battering some Vanuatu islands this week and then grazing Fiji.

Story continues below advertisement

In the Solomon Islands, crews recovered seven bodies of those washed overboard. Authorities say that among those who died was a 13-year-old boy.

So far nobody in the Solomon Islands, which has a population of 700,000, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said Wednesday he had met with relatives of those who died in the “unimaginable” tragedy.

His office said it was pleased that shipping operators were helping get people home in response to its coronavirus measures.

“However, the government’s policy decision is aimed at saving and not costing lives,” the office said in a statement.

“Firstly, why did the ship sail when there were weather warning bulletins advising all ships about the approaching Cyclone Harold?” the statement said. “Secondly, why was the vessel allowed to load more than twice its maximum licensed passenger capacity?”

But a former deputy provincial leader said people have been returning to their home islands in huge numbers.

Story continues below advertisement

“Firstly, those people are going home not because of their own choices but due to the call by the government,” Star Dora told the Solomon Star newspaper. “And secondly, the government itself also chartered those boats.”

Dora said police and maritime officers had also failed to do their jobs by stopping overloaded boats from leaving. He said the captain may deserve some blame but was also acting on the order of the charterers – the government.

“They must be held responsible and they must pay,” Dora told the newspaper.

New Zealand announced Wednesday it would help Vanuatu rebuild from the cyclone with aid of up to 500,000 New Zealand dollars ($300,000). Foreign Minister Winston Peters said Cyclone Harold had destroyed homes, infrastructure and crops.

“The scale of damage is immense.” said Luke Ebbs, the Vanuatu director of relief agency Save the Children. “In some parts of Santo Island not a single building or structure is free of damage. Homes have been flattened to the point they are unrecognizable.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies