Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan put on ‘administrative leave’ after misconduct allegation

Mesfin Fekadu
NEW YORK
The Associated Press
In this Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan participates in the 62nd Grammy Awards nominations news conference, at Studio 43, in New York.

The Canadian Press

The Recording Academy has placed Deborah Dugan, its president and CEO of just six months, on administrative leave following an allegation of misconduct by a senior leader at the organization.

The move announced late Thursday comes 10 days before the 2020 Grammy Awards will be held in Los Angeles.

“In light of concerns raised to the Recording Academy Board of Trustees, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team, the board has placed Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan on administrative leave, effective immediately,” the academy said in a statement to The Associated Press. “The board has also retained two independent third-party investigators to conduct independent investigations of the allegations.”

Dugan, the former CEO of Bono’s (RED) organization, became the first woman appointed to lead the academy.

Recording Academy Board Chair Harvey Mason Jr., the music producer who has worked with Chris Brown, Jennifer Hudson and more, will serve as interim president and CEO of the academy.

“The board determined this action to be necessary in order to restore the confidence of the Recording Academy’s membership, repair Recording Academy employee morale, and allow the Recording Academy to focus on its mission of serving all music creators,” the statement continued. “The Recording Academy Board of Trustees is committed to fostering a safe, diverse, and inclusive workplace, music industry, and society.”

Dugan succeeded Neil Portnow, who led the Grammys since 2002. Before joining (RED), the AIDS organization that launched in 2006, Dugan was president of Disney Publishing Worldwide and executive vice-president at EMI/Capitol Records. She started her career as an attorney on Wall Street.

Dugan didn’t immediately reply to an e-mail seeking comment from The Associated Press.

Before Dugan, music executive Christine Farnon held the top position at the academy for years, though she never had the title of president and CEO. She held multiple positions at the Grammys throughout her tenure, retiring in 1992 as executive vice-president. Michael Greene became the first official president and CEO of the academy in 1988, leading the organization until 2002 when Portnow took over.

This year’s Grammys is set to feature performances by Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt, Tyler, the Creator, Run-DMC, Rosalia, H.E.R. and Lizzo, who is the top nominee with eight.

