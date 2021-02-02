‘Grandpa in a bunker’: Navalny takes aim at Putin as Moscow court sentences him to 2 1/2 years in jail

Alexey Navalny knew it would likely be his last chance to address the public for a long time. So Russia’s most prominent opposition figure lobbed every barbed word he was allowed to speak in court at President Vladimir Putin, the man Mr. Navalny blames for his imprisonment, his poisoning last year and what he sees as the decline of his country.

Standing in a glass-walled cell inside a Moscow courtroom, Mr. Navalny took aim Tuesday at the absurd nature of a legal system that has not investigated the August attempt on his life involving a Novichok nerve agent, but which instead brought him to trial for violating the terms of a suspended sentence – punishment for a 2014 conviction widely seen as trumped-up – when he was taken to Berlin in a coma for specialist treatment.

“The explanation is one man’s hatred and fear – one man hiding in a bunker,” Mr. Navalny said, in a clear reference to Mr. Putin, the 66-year-old Kremlin boss whom opposition supporters have taken to referring to as “the grandpa in the bunker.” “I mortally offended him by surviving…. And then I committed an even more serious offense: I didn’t run and hide.”

The punishment for that offense was read out Tuesday by Judge Maria Repnikova in Moscow City Court: Mr. Navalny was found guilty of breaking the terms of his suspended sentence for economic crimes, and the remaining 2 ½ years will now be converted to real jail time. In doing so, the judge ignored arguments from Mr. Navalny’s defence team – who said he could not have been expected to make contact with his parole officers while he was in Germany receiving medical treatment – as well as a 2017 ruling by the European Court of Human Rights, which found that Mr. Navalny’s 2014 conviction was “arbitrary and unreasonable.”

Mr. Navalny’s legal team immediately said they would appeal Tuesday’s decision.

Mr. Navalny knew he faced almost certain arrest when he decided to re-enter Russia on Jan. 17, and his decision to return and challenge the Kremlin has galvanized opposition supporters. Tens of thousands have joined a pair of massive nationwide protests over the last two weekends.

In his 15-minute speech before the verdict was announced, Mr. Navalny called on Russians not to be intimidated by his imprisonment, or by the show of police force on the streets. More than 300 people were arrested on Tuesday for attempting to protest outside the court. Thousands more were arrested during the weekend protests.

“This isn’t a demonstration of strength –½ it’s a show of weakness. You can’t lock up millions and hundreds of thousands of people. I hope very much that people will realize this. And they will. Because you can’t lock up the whole country.”

Dressed in a hooded blue sweatshirt for his court appearance on Tuesday, the 44-year-old alternated between displays of irritation and amusement with the proceedings. When a prosecutor told the court that Mr. Navalny should have maintained contact with prison authorities while he was in Germany, Mr. Navalny became incredulous: “I was in a coma!” When the court recessed for lunch, Mr. Navalny jokingly asked if someone could bring him something from McDonalds.

As Judge Repnikova read out her verdict, Mr. Navalny drew a heart on the inside of his glass cage and smiled at his wife Yulia Navalnaya, who was in the courtroom as a spectator on Tuesday after being repeatedly detained during the recent protests. Earlier, he saluted her during a break in the proceedings: “Yulia, they keep showing you on my television. They say you are a persistent troublemaker. Bad girl. I love you.”

The Russian government repeated its claim that Mr. Navalny’s poisoning and subsequent recuperation had all been staged by Western governments. “As for the Navalny case, no information has been provided to us to prove accusations against the Russian authorities,” Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday. “We have reasons to believe that it’s a sham.”

The presence in Mr. Navalny’s bloodstream of Novichok, a class of nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union, has been confirmed by laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden, as well as by the international Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Last week, the Kremlin said there was “no point” in sending an OPCW team to Russia to investigate the case.

The Foreign Ministry also criticized foreign governments for sending emissaries to attend Mr. Navalny’s court hearing. More than a dozen countries – including Canada, the United States, Britain and the European Union – had diplomatic representatives in the courtroom on Tuesday.

An investigation by the Bellingcat website found that Mr. Navalny was trailed by a team of FSB operatives – including poisons and chemical weapons specialists – for at least three years before the August attack, beginning shortly after Mr. Navalny announced that he intended to challenge Mr. Putin for the presidency.

Mr. Navalny subsequently made a recorded call to one of the alleged FSB agents named by Bellingcat. The person identified as an agent admitted to the effort to kill Mr. Navalny, and said that agents had broken into Mr. Navalny’s hotel room and applied the Novichok to the inside of Mr. Navalny’s underwear.

Mr. Navalny used that touch of the absurd to take aim at something the long-ruling Mr. Putin is said to care deeply about – his place in Russia’s history books.

“He’ll go down in history as nothing but a poisoner. We all remember Alexander the Liberator and Yaroslav the Wise,” Mr. Navalny said, naming two of Russia’s most famous tsars. “Well, now we have Vladimir the Underpants Poisoner.”