Guatemala declares state of emergency after three soldiers killed

Guatemala declares state of emergency after three soldiers killed

Mexico City
The Associated Press
Picture released by Guatemala's Bomberos Municipales Departamentales showing a wounded soldier being assisted after an ambush by alleged drug traffickers, in El Estor municipality, Izabal Department, 320 km northwest of Guatemala City. A group of alleged drug traffickers executed three soldiers in northern Guatemala after an ambush on Tuesday in which three other military men were wounded and two went missing, government sources reported.

HO/AFP/Getty Images

The government of Guatemala has declared a state of emergency that temporarily suspends some rights in parts of the country’s north after suspected drug traffickers killed three members of a military patrol.

The state of emergency will be applied in various townships in the provinces of Izabal, Zacapa, El Progreso, Peten and Alta Verapaz.

The decree suspends for 30 days the rights of assembly, transit, the right to carry arms and constitutional guarantees against arrest without a warrant.

Guatemala’s president said Wednesday that drug traffickers were behind the violence. The military unit had been tracking an apparent drug flight from the ground when it was attacked.

