 Skip to main content

World Guatemala to ban plastic bags, straws, cups beginning 2021

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Guatemala to ban plastic bags, straws, cups beginning 2021

GUATEMALA CITY
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales holds a news conference in Guatemala City, Guatemala Sept 4. 2019.

HANDOUT/Reuters

Guatemala’s government is putting in place a ban on plastic bags and other disposable single-serve items that will take effect in 2021.

The measure gives merchants two years to phase out bags, straws, plates, cups and containers made from plastic or plastic foam, and replace them with compostable items.

There are exemptions for materials and supplies for medical and therapeutic purposes, as well as imports that are sealed in plastic.

Story continues below advertisement

President Jimmy Morales has backed Friday’s measure on environmental grounds. Some business people oppose it, while some environmentalists say it doesn’t do enough to attack the problem of waste mismanagement.

About 17 of Guatemala’s 340 municipalities already have plastic bans, and people use things like paper and banana leaves as substitutes. Some Guatemalans opt to carry their own reusable bags.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter