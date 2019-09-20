Guatemala to ban plastic bags, straws, cups beginning 2021

Open this photo in gallery Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales holds a news conference in Guatemala City, Guatemala Sept 4. 2019. HANDOUT/Reuters

Guatemala’s government is putting in place a ban on plastic bags and other disposable single-serve items that will take effect in 2021.

The measure gives merchants two years to phase out bags, straws, plates, cups and containers made from plastic or plastic foam, and replace them with compostable items.

There are exemptions for materials and supplies for medical and therapeutic purposes, as well as imports that are sealed in plastic.

Story continues below advertisement

President Jimmy Morales has backed Friday’s measure on environmental grounds. Some business people oppose it, while some environmentalists say it doesn’t do enough to attack the problem of waste mismanagement.

About 17 of Guatemala’s 340 municipalities already have plastic bans, and people use things like paper and banana leaves as substitutes. Some Guatemalans opt to carry their own reusable bags.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.