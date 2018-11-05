Gunman flees after shooting three at California rehab facility

A gunman opened fire Monday inside a California rehab centre that treats addicts who also have psychiatric problems, killing a man and wounding two others before fleeing, authorities said.
Detectives said they were aware of the shooter’s identity, but would not release the person’s name because of the ongoing investigation. A possible motive was not disclosed.
Deputies who responded to calls that employees at the Helen Vine Detox Center in San Rafael had been shot found three victims – two men and a woman, Marin County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Brovelli said.
The detox centre is a licensed 26-bed coed residential detoxification program that treats people with alcohol and drug addiction, as well as “co-occurring psychiatric problems.” In 2011, it became part of Buckelew Programs, a non-profit organization that provides counselling and other services to those with mental illness and addiction in Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties, according to its website.
E-mail and phone messages left with the non-profit were not immediately returned Monday but it said on its website it’s co-operating with the investigation.
“Our hearts are with the staff, clients and families affected at Helen Vine Recovery Center” the non-profit said on its Twitter account.
The wounded victims were taken to Marin General Hospital, but their identities were not released to protect the investigation, Brovelli said.
Neither he nor a hospital spokeswoman immediately provided information on the condition of the two people who were wounded.
