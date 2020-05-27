 Skip to main content
Gunmen on motorcycles kill two Pakistani policemen in Islamabad

Islamabad
The Associated Press
Two suspected militants riding on a motorcycle opened fire on two policemen manning a roadside checkpoint on the outskirts of the capital, Islamabad, killing both of them before fleeing the scene, the police said Wednesday.

The attack took place on Tuesday night in the city’s area of Tarnol and was reportedly claimed by Hizbul Ahrar, a splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban.

According to the initial police investigation, two gunmen were involved in the attack and they opened fire when the officers signalled for them to stop.

Islamabad’s police chief, Amir Zulfiqar Khan, condemned the attack and ordered a probe. The funeral for the two slain officers, Sajid Ahmed and Mohsin Zafar, was held before dawn Wednesday.

The attack comes as Pakistan, a country of 220 million people, struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Authorities have reported over 59,000 cases, including 1,225 deaths.

