 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

Gunmen opened fire on crowd in Baltimore, injuring 7

BALTIMORE
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Two shooters opened fire on a crowd outside a hookah lounge in Baltimore early Sunday, wounding seven people, including at least three teenagers, police said.

The unidentified suspects, one armed with a rifle and the other with a handgun, began shooting around 1:45 a.m., The Baltimore Sun reported. Police said they don’t have a motive for the attack and were searching for the suspects.

“The criminals are just brazen,” said Police Col. Richard Worley. “This guy gets out of a car with a rifle, not even a handgun, walks up the street and just opens fire on a line of people.”

Story continues below advertisement

Responding officers found four victims, ages 17, 18, 20 and 27, with gunshot wounds, police said. The wounded were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Another three people, including a 17-year-old, sought medical attention at area hospitals, according to police and media reports.

Worley said the victims have not spoken to police about potential suspects, whose car was recovered after it was set on fire.

“We have no idea why they opened fire on a whole line of people,” he said.

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said in a statement that teams of officers would be working “nonstop” to bring the suspects to justice.

“The level of violence late into this weekend is completely unacceptable,” he said.

The city also saw two fatal shootings on Saturday. One of the victims was a woman who was shot inside a beauty salon, according to the newspaper.

Story continues below advertisement

Baltimore is experiencing one of its most violent years on record, with more than 330 homicides so far. That’s up from 309 total in 2018. The city has also seen more than 1,310 commercial robberies and carjackings.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies