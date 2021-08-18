 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

World

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Gurkhas who guarded Canada’s embassy now evacuated from Kabul

Janice Dickson
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The entrance gate of the Canadian embassy is pictured in Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that all 100 Nepalese Gurkhas who were contracted to protect the embassy have been evacuated.

WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP/Getty Images

All 100 Nepalese Gurkhas who were contracted to protect the Canadian embassy in Afghanistan have been evacuated from Kabul and are on their way home to Kathmandu.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said at a news conference on Tuesday that because the Gurkhas are not Afghan citizens, they do not qualify for the government’s special immigration program. However, he said Ottawa worked with the British private security company contracted by the embassy, which employed the Gurkhas, to help get them out.

The Gurkhas “have been there to support Canadians so this is why we have worked with the company and others to help them evacuate,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Story continues below advertisement

Former Canadian trainers in Afghanistan look on in sadness, disappointment as Taliban take control

Taliban checkpoints, Canadian red tape impeding rescue efforts in Afghanistan

A photo shared with The Globe and Mail shows a Gurkha thanking the Canadian government on Facebook, writing that everyone in his group has left Afghanistan. The Gurkhas arrived in Dubai early Tuesday, before departing for Nepal.

Nepalese Gurkhas played a key role at Canada’s embassy in Kabul, guarding the inner gates and patrolling inside the buildings as private contractors for about 15 years.

Their evacuation comes after calls on the federal government to help them. NDP foreign affairs critic Jack Harris tweeted on Sunday that he was concerned to learn the “100 Nepalese Gurkhas and former staff” working at the Canadian embassy were not included in evacuation plans.

“Canada must take measures to ensure their safety. Instead of focusing on evacuating those at risk in Afghanistan, today Justin Trudeau is calling an election,” Mr. Harris wrote on Sunday.

Mr. Trudeau said on Tuesday that all Canadian diplomats have been evacuated; however, there are still former employees of Canada’s embassy in Kabul and interpreters, who are waiting for a way out of Afghanistan. Three former embassy employees told The Globe that they are at home, anxiously waiting for news.

Military flights evacuating Western diplomats and Afghan refugees resumed on Tuesday after a chaotic day at the airport that saw desperate Afghans cling to planes and swarm the tarmac hoping to escape the country.

Two planes have arrived in Canada, carrying diplomats and special forces troops and a number of Afghan refugees. One plane carrying diplomats and elite operatives arrived in Ottawa late Monday, according to the Department of National Defence. Another plane carried Afghans who aided Canada during its mission in the country.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Trudeau told reporters on Monday that Canada is working closely with the United States, Britain and other allies to establish “ways in which we are going to be able to get more and more people out of Afghanistan in the coming weeks.” However, he also acknowledged that the situation is “extremely fluid and exceedingly dangerous.”

Mr. Trudeau said on Monday that at least 807 Afghans have been evacuated this month and 500 have arrived in Canada.

With reports from The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies