Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China February 4, 2022.SPUTNIK/Reuters

Beijing would have sought to stop Moscow from invading Ukraine were it informed of Russia’s plans in advance, the country’s envoy to the United States said Tuesday, in China’s strongest condemnation of the war so far.

According to U.S. officials, Beijing was briefed on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans and Moscow has since requested military equipment from China to support the ongoing invasion.

Writing in the Washington Post, Ambassador Qin Gang denied this, saying “assertions that China knew about, acquiesced to or tacitly supported this war are purely disinformation.”

“China is the biggest trading partner of both Russia and Ukraine, and the largest importer of crude oil and natural gas in the world,” he said. “Conflict between Russia and Ukraine does no good for China. Had China known about the imminent crisis, we would have tried our best to prevent it.”

Since the invasion began, Beijing has walked a delicate line of neither supporting nor criticizing Moscow’s decision, abstaining from votes condemning it at the United Nations. At the same time, Chinese officials and state media have heavily boosted Russian conspiracy theories and justifications for the war, and Western leaders have accused Beijing of tacitly backing the invasion.

Speaking Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said “China should join the rest of the world condemning strongly the brutal invasion of Ukraine by Russia.” He said the alliance was “closely monitoring any signs of support from China to Russia.”

Mr. Qin’s op-ed is the latest sign Beijing may have been rattled by the growing criticism of its stance, and suggestions there could be repercussions of China’s perceived support for Russia, even secondary sanctions.

Ahead of a meeting with a top Chinese official this week, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said “we have communicated to Beijing that we will not stand by and allow any country to compensate Russia for its losses from the economic sanctions.”

“We will not allow that to go forward and allow there to be a lifeline to Russia,” he told CNN.

During a call with his Spanish counterpart Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said “China is not a party directly involved in the crisis, and it doesn’t want to be affected by sanctions even more.”

“China always opposes the use of sanctions to solve problems, let alone unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law,” he said, according to a Chinese readout. “China has the right to safeguard its legitimate and lawful rights and interests.”

The Chinese economy is particularly vulnerable at the moment due to a combination of the war in Ukraine — which has sent oil and wheat prices skyrocketing — and new Covid lockdowns, concern over which dragged down Chinese stocks this week. The U.S., Canada and multiple other countries have already sanctioned certain Chinese officials and entities over Beijing’s actions in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

Mr. Qin said “threats against Chinese entities and businesses, as uttered by some U.S. officials, are unacceptable.”

“Neither war nor sanctions can deliver peace,” he wrote. “Wielding the baton of sanctions at Chinese companies while seeking China’s support and cooperation simply won’t work.”

While Mr. Qin’s op-ed contained implied criticism of Russia, and his and Mr. Wang’s statements suggested Beijing may be feeling the pressure over its tacit support for Moscow, they did not depart from China’s official line on the conflict, which has remained consistent since the invasion began.

“The sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine, must be respected,” Mr. Qin wrote, adding that so too should “legitimate security concerns of all countries,” language that has been seen as supporting Moscow’s position.

In a call with Indonesia’s foreign minister on Tuesday, Mr. Wang said “that behind the Ukraine crisis lies the security tensions accumulated and intensified in Europe for a long time.”

“To achieve lasting peace and stability in Europe, the EU, NATO and Russia need to engage in equal-footed dialogue and establish a balanced, effective and sustainable security framework,” he added.

