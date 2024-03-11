Open this photo in gallery: A protester in Port-au-Prince demands the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry on March 1, a day after the Haitian leader arrived in Kenya to negotiate reinforcements to restore order in his Caribbean country.Odelyn Joseph/The Associated Press

Latest updates

Canada’s UN ambassador is in Jamaica on Monday for multilateral talks about the crisis in Haiti, where gangs have seized much of Port-au-Prince in a power struggle with Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s government.

Mr. Henry has been stuck outside his country since Feb. 29, when he went to Kenya to finalize a deployment of police reinforcements. Gang leaders are calling for his resignation, threatening more violence if he stays on.

With commercial air travel shut down, dozens of foreigners, including Canadians, are stranded in Haiti. Agricultural mechanic David Rocheleau spoke with The Globe about his experience and was sanguine about the “forced vacation,” hopeful that he would find a way home.

Port-au-Prince is under a state of emergency as authorities try to rein in gangs that have set police stations on fire and injured or killed civilians in their battles for control of the capital. CLARENS SIFFROY/AFP via Getty Images; Odelyn Joseph/AP; Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters

Where is Haiti and what is happening there?

Haiti is the oldest independent republic in the Caribbean, the product of a Black revolution against French colonialism and slavery in the early 19th century. Poverty, foreign interventions, coups and the 2010 earthquake have left it with fragile state institutions, but things have been more fraught since 2021, when foreign mercenaries assassinated then-president Jovenel Moïse. Haiti has no standing army, and its underfunded National Police – whose former chief was indicted in the Moïse plot – is ill-equipped to fight the armed gangs that have seized control of much of Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital.

The most recent fighting started on Feb. 29, when Haiti’s Prime Minister arrived in Kenya to salvage a planned deployment of 1,000 police officers. Gangs in Port-au-Prince barricaded streets, burned police stations, broke thousands of people out of Haiti’s two biggest prisons and vowed to capture the national police chief and government ministers. With the capital’s main port shut down, the poorest Haitians are at risk of going hungry as supplies of food and medicine run out.

Key names to know in Haiti

Open this photo in gallery: Ariel Henry is Prime Minister of Haiti.Andrew Kasuku/The Associated Press

Ariel Henry

Mr. Henry had been Prime Minister for only a week when Mr. Moïse, the man who appointed him, was killed in 2021. Mr. Henry quickly seized de facto leadership of the country, promising to eventually hold elections. But when he failed to do so last year – citing the dangers of gang violence – it stoked more public anger and calls for his resignation. Questions about his legitimacy also stalled many of his efforts to bring in UN-backed reinforcements. He has not returned to Haiti since the current crisis began.

Open this photo in gallery: Jimmy Chérizier, alias Barbecue, is leader of the G9 Family and Allies federation of gangs.Odelyn Joseph/The Associated Press

Jimmy (Barbecue) Chérizier

As leader of the G9 gang federation, Mr. Chérizier is one of the most influential and feared figures in the Haitian underworld, though he likens himself more to revolutionary figures such as Che Guevara. He took responsibility for the Feb. 29 uprising, saying its objective was to stop Mr. Henry from returning to power. “With our guns and with the Haitian people, we will free the country,” he said in a video statement.

Guy Philippe

A former police chief, Mr. Philippe led an attempted coup in 2004 and ran unsuccessfully for political office before serving a prison sentence in the United States on money-laundering charges. Since his deportation back to Haiti last year, he has travelled the country rallying against Mr. Henry’s government and pledging to go back into politics.

Open this photo in gallery: UN peacekeepers, like this one detaining a suspect in 2007, were last in Haiti as part of MINUSTAH, a Brazilian-led mission from 2004 to 2017.Kena Betancur/Reuters

What the U.S., Canada and allies are doing

Military intervention in Haiti has a long, messy and rarely successful history, and many Haitian diasporas are not keen to see their countries take that step. Delegates from around the world – including Canada’s UN ambassador, Bob Rae – are meeting in Jamaica on March 11 to debate how to respond to the Haiti crisis. In the meantime, here’s what various countries have done already.

United Nations

Last year, the United Nations set out a framework for an international force in Haiti that it would finance and facilitate, but not lead. Instead, Kenya will send 1,000 troops and lead thousands more from participating countries including Benin, Bangladesh, Chad and Barbados.

Open this photo in gallery: Haitian police stand guard outside the Canadian embassy on Feb. 25 during protests against Mr. Henry.Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters

United States and Canada

Washington and Ottawa have pledged up to $200-million and $59-million, respectively, to the international force in Haiti. The U.S. military flew in reinforcements to its Port-au-Prince embassy on March 10, allowing nonessential personnel to leave.

Caricom

The Caribbean regional trade bloc has spent months encouraging Haiti’s political factions to form a transitional unity government, without success.

Dominican Republic

Haiti’s neighbour – which has cracked down hard on Haitian migrants in recent years– says it will not join the international force or allow Haitian refugee camps on Dominican soil. President Luis Abinader also refuses to let Mr. Henry into the country.

Recommended reading on Haiti

The Decibel podcast

What should Canada do to help Haiti? Michaëlle Jean, formerly Canada’s governor-general and a UNESCO special envoy to Haiti, spoke with The Decibel about that last year, when cholera and fuel shortages were piling misery on top of political crisis. Subscribe for more episodes from The Globe and Mail’s news podcast.

Commentary

Greg Beckett: The world needs to let Haiti write its own story

Robert Muggah: Haiti’s elites should be held accountable for backing gangs

Robert Rotberg: Kenya has offered to help Haiti, while the U.S. and Canada still sit on the sidelines

With reports from Associated Press, Reuters and Globe staff