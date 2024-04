Open this photo in gallery: Smoke rises over the Gaza Strip as seen from a position on the Israeli side of the border on April 4, 2024 in Southern Israel.Amir Levy/Getty Images

A Hamas delegation headed by the group’s deputy chief in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, will go to Cairo on April 7 for Gaza ceasefire talks, in response to an invitation extended by Egyptian mediators, the group said in a statement on Saturday.

Hamas reiterated its demands issued in a March 14 proposal prior to a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip that was passed on March 25.

The demands include a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, a return of the displaced, and a ’serious’ exchange deal of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages being held in Gaza, the statement said.