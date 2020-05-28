 Skip to main content
Hard-line former Tehran mayor named Iran’s new parliament speaker

Amir Vahdat
Tehran, Iran
The Associated Press
Supporters hold up photos of Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who was voted in as the Iranian parliament's new speaker on May 28, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Iran’s parliament voted Thursday to elect a hard-line former mayor of Tehran as the legislative body’s new speaker.

Iranian state television said Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf had been elected during a parliamentary session. It said 230 lawmakers voted for him out of the 264 present. Iran’s parliament has 290 seats.

Qalibaf was one of the challengers to President Hassan Rouhani in Iran’s 2017 presidential election.

Qalibaf served in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard during the country’s bloody 1980s war with Iraq. After the conflict, he served as the head of the Guard’s construction arm, Khatam al-Anbia, for several years.

He later served as the head of the Guard’s air force.

During his 12 years as Tehran’s mayor, Qalibaf improved the city’s subway lines and encouraged the construction of many modern highrises. His opponents accused him of wasting public funds on unnecessary projects while not paying attention to social and cultural aspects of the city.

Qalibaf, 58, replaces Ali Larijani, who served as the parliament’s speaker from 2008 until this May.

