Iran moderate candidate concedes win by judiciary chief

Open this photo in gallery Election officials open a ballot box for the presidential elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran, early on June 19, 2021. Vahid Salemi/The Associated Press

The moderate candidate in Iran’s presidential election has conceded he lost to the country’s hard-line judiciary chief.

Former Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati wrote on Instagram to judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi early Saturday.

Hemmati wrote: “I hope your administration provides causes for pride for the Islamic Republic of Iran, improves the economy and life with comfort and welfare for the great nation of Iran.”

Raisi did not immediately acknowledge Hemmati’s concession, nor that of former Revolutionary Guard commander Mohsen Rezaei, who also conceded the loss.

The election Friday was dominated by Raisi, a protege of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after the disqualification of the strongest competitors who could have challenged him in the vote.

