Harris vs. Pence: Here's how to follow tonight's vice-presidential candidates' debate live

The latest

  • Tonight’s debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris could be the most eventful vice-presidential faceoff in recent history, as Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis has forced the prospective VPs to explain what they’d do if they had to step in for a sick president. The debate starts at 9 p.m. (ET). Watch in the player above and check back here for live updates. In the meantime, here’s a primer from The Globe’s Tamsin McMahon about what to expect.
  • Mr. Trump will likely watch the debate from the White House, where he is still recovering from COVID-19 after three nights in hospital. On Twitter, he continued to play down the virus’s risks and boast about his health despite conflicting information about his symptoms, and mounting controversy about the safety of White House staff.



Debates in the time of COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery

Salt Lake City, Oct. 5: A TV broadcasts news on the pandemic in a press filing centre at the University of Utah, soon to play host to the vice-presidential debate.

Patrick Semansky/The Associated Press

Keeping candidates and their staff safe from COVID-19 has been an increasingly urgent problem for U.S. election organizers, especially since President Donald Trump tested positive for the virus only days after Sept. 29′s debate with Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Several top White House aides have been diagnosed with COVID-19, though Vice-President Mike Pence – who shared the debate stage in Cleveland with Mr. Trump – tested negative.

When Mr. Pence and Mr. Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris face off in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Oct. 7, there will be extra precautions. The candidates will be seated more than 12 feet apart with a Plexiglas shield between them, whereas Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden had seven feet of open space between lecterns. Everyone who attends, including news media, will have to be tested for COVID-19 and anyone not wearing a mask will be escorted out. (Masks were also mandatory at the Trump-Biden debate, but members of Mr. Trump’s family didn’t wear them and waved away clinic staff who offered them.)

Debates in the time of Trump

Open this photo in gallery

Cleveland, Sept. 29: President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate.

Olivier Douliery/Pool vi AP

Wednesday’s debate will be the only one between Ms. Harris and Mr. Pence, and it remains to be seen whether any more will be held with Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden. Originally, three televised presidential debates were scheduled, but the first one was an unruly mess in which the President insulted and interrupted his rival and the moderator who tried to cut him off. Mr. Biden demanded that future moderators have the power to disable candidates' microphones, and the Commission on Presidential Debates said it would look into ways to bring structure and order to future debates.


More reading

The Trump-Biden debate

Watch some of the key moments from Sept. 29's debate between Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden. Reuters

2020 U.S. election debate: Key takeaways from a chaotic evening with little policy substance

U.S. presidential debate commission promises overhaul after chaotic Trump, Biden match

John Doyle: That was gross. Trump can’t do TV debates any more

Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Trump leaves hospital as questions swirl around his health and campaign

David Shribman: Trump’s COVID-19 crisis creates an even greater crisis for the U.S.

U.S. election in general

David Shribman: How Donald Trump wins, and how Joe Biden prevails

In the U.S., coronavirus is a failure decades in the making. Is there time to do better?

Compiled by Globe staff

With reports from Adrian Morrow, Tamsin McMahon, Reuters and The Associated Press

