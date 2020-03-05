 Skip to main content

Harvey Weinstein being moved to Rikers Island, lawyer says

The Associated Press
Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court, in a Feb. 24, 2020, file photo.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein, who was hospitalized following his conviction last month on rape and sexual assault charges, is being moved to Rikers Island, one of his lawyers said Thursday.

Attorney Arthur Aidala said the disgraced former movie mogul will now be held in an infirmary at New York City’s sprawling jail complex.

After a judge revoked Weinstein’s bail on Feb. 24, he was taken to Bellevue Hospital over concerns about high blood pressure and heart palpitations. Weinstein spokesman Juda Engel Engelmayer said on Thursday that Weinstein had a heart procedure at Bellevue that was “deemed successful,” but wouldn’t go into further detail.

The 67-year-old Weinstein is “obviously not the picture of health,” said Aidala, who saw his client at the hospital on Thursday morning. “He’s obviously not happy where he is. But he’s lucid and realistic about everything. He’s still in a state of disbelief.”

Weinstein is due back in court on Wednesday to face sentencing for his conviction on a criminal sex act count for forcibly performing oral sex on a woman in 2006 and third-degree rape for a 2013 attack on another woman.

On the criminal sex act count, he faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 25 years in prison, while the third-degree rape count carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison. The judge could have the sentences run concurrently.

