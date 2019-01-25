 Skip to main content

World Hawaiian Air flight bound for New York diverted after flight attendant dies

Hawaiian Air flight bound for New York diverted after flight attendant dies

San Francisco
The Associated Press
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to New York City was diverted to San Francisco after a flight attendant died of an apparent heart attack, officials said Friday.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 50 landed Thursday night after a crew member had “a suspected heart attack,” San Francisco airport spokesman Doug Yakel said.

Medical personnel attempted CPR during the flight but suspended these efforts prior to landing. The San Mateo County coroner declared the crew member dead on arrival, Yakel said.

Yakel said the passengers of the plane that landed in San Francisco five hours after takeoff were put on other flights.

Hawaiian Airlines spokesman Alex Da Silva didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Andrea Bartz, who was on the flight to John F. Kennedy Airport, said the crew made an announcement asking for a doctor to go to first class and help with a medical emergency.

Bartz tweeted that “so many doctors came forward” and that police officers came on board after the plane landed.

Bartz declined to be interviewed. But she and another passenger complained on Twitter that the airline played ukulele music during the emergency.

“Hawaiian Airlines is still playing the ukulele/traditional singing soundtrack meant for boarding and deplaning, and I’ll tell ya, it’s not making anyone calmer,” she tweeted.

