Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts, releases lava into residential subdivision

Caleb Jones
HONOLULU
The Associated Press

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is releasing red lava into a residential subdivision, prompting the county to order mandatory evacuations.

Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder said Thursday red lava emerged on Mohala Street in the Leilani Estates subdivision. The county is ordering evacuations for homes from Luana Street to Pohohiki Road.

The eruption comes after days of earthquakes rocked the Puna district of the Big Island.

Earlier in the week, the crater floor of the Puu Oo vent collapsed. That caused magma to push more than 10 miles downslope toward the populated southeast coastline of the island.

