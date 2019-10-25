 Skip to main content

World

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Heavy rain causes flooding, mudslides in areas of Japan still recovering from recent typhoons

Lee Jin-Man
NARITA, Japan
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A street is flooded by heavy rain, in Narita, Japan, on Oct. 25, 2019.

The Associated Press

Torrential rain caused flooding and mudslides Friday in towns east of Tokyo, leaving one dead and two missing and expanding damage in areas still recovering from recent typhoons.

Muddy waters spilled from several rivers in Chiba, southeast of Tokyo, where pedestrians waded through waist-deep floods. A highway toll gate near Narita International Airport was temporarily closed for safety. Many passengers who landed at the airport were stuck because trains there were suspended.

Mudslides crushed three houses in Midori district in Chiba, and one of three people who were buried underneath them died. Rescuers were searching for the other two. Mudslides also hit at least two homes in nearby cities, but residents were all safely rescued, Chiba disaster management officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

Heavy rain also washed out the second round of the PGA Tour’s first tournament held in Japan, the Zozo Championship in Inzai City, where Tiger Woods was tied with Gary Woodland at 64 after Thursday’s opening round.

The Meteorological Agency on Friday morning predicted up to 180 millimetres (7 inches) of rain over the next 24 hours. NHK public television said the average rainfall for the entire month had fallen in just a half day Friday. The downpour was coming from a low-pressure system hovering above Japan’s main island of Honshu that headed north later Friday.

More than 9,000 homes, including 6,000 in Chiba prefecture and 2,500 in nearby Ibaraki prefecture, were without electricity, according to Tokyo Electric Power Co.

Chiba city issued an evacuation advisory to residents of several districts because of a growing risk of flooding or mudslides. Strong rain also fell in Tokyo but subsided by late Friday.

Many areas in Chiba are still recovering from a typhoon last month and another earlier this month. Typhoon Hagibis this month caused widespread flooding farther north and left more than 80 people dead or presumed dead across Japan.

Yoshiki Takeuchi, an office worker who lives in a riverside house in Sodegaura City, said he had just finished temporary repairs to his roof after tiles were blown off by the September typhoon. The downpour was extremely intense, he told Kyodo News. “I wasn’t ready for another disaster like this. I’ve had enough of this, and I need a break.”

Residents of central and northern Japan, including Nagano and Fukushima, which were among the worst hit by Hagibis, were also urged to take precautions. Iwaki City in Fukushima issued an evacuation advisory to its residents. Repairs to river embankments in the area that were damaged by the previous typhoon have not been completed.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter