Open this photo in gallery: Afghan men sit atop of military vehicles as they cross through a flooded area in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province on April 13 after a flash flood following a heavy rainfall.SANAULLAH SEIAM/Getty Images

Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan has killed at least 33 people and injured 27 others in three days, a Taliban spokesman said Sunday.

Abdullah Janan Saiq, the Taliban’s spokesman for the State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management, said Sunday that flash floods hit the capital, Kabul, and several provinces.

He added more than 600 houses were either damaged or destroyed while around 200 livestock died.

The flooding also damaged around 800 hectares of agricultural land, and more than 85 kilometers (53 miles) of roads, Saiq said.

Western Farah, Herat, southern Zabul and Kandahar are among the provinces that suffered the most damage, he added.

The weather department forecast more rain in the coming days in most of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.