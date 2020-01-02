Helicopter crashes carrying Taiwan’s top military officer

Open this photo in gallery Taiwanese top military official Shen Yi-ming, seen in March, was aboard a helicopter that crashed in the mountains outside of Taipei on Thursday. (File photo) The Associated Press

A Blackhawk helicopter carrying Taiwan’s top military official crashed Thursday morning in mountains outside the capital and his fate was unclear after the defence ministry said five people survived.

Air force Gen. Shen Yi-ming was not immediately listed among the survivors. As chief of the general staff, Shen is responsible for overseeing the island’s defence against China, which threatens to use military force to annex what it considers it own territory.

The helicopter was flying from Taipei to the northeastern city of Ilan for a new year’s activity when it crashed.

The official Central News Agency had earlier reported Shen among the survivors, citing rescue services.