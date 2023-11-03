Open this photo in gallery: An ultra-orthodox Jewish man places a religious poster on a building damaged by a rocket fired by Hezbollah militants in Lebanon in Kiryat Shmone.GORAN TOMASEVIC/The Globe and Mail

The leader of the most powerful Islamic militant group in the Middle East urged Arab countries to halt shipments of oil and food to Israel and warned that all-out war in the region remains a “very likely possibility,” and “all scenarios are open on our Lebanese southern front.”

But Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in his first remarks since Palestinian militants launched an Oct. 7 massacre on Israel, gave no indication that the forces under his control will seek to escalate their fight with Israel, instead pleading for peace in Gaza. He also distanced Hezbollah and Iran from the Oct. 7 attacks, saying repeatedly that it was “100-per-cent Palestinian,” its planning kept secret from Tehran and other militant groups allied with Hamas.

The engagement of heavily armed Hezbollah in Israel’s war has been a key concern for world leaders, with the U.S. dispatching war ships to the region as a sign of force to dissuade the Lebanese group from taking action. It is also of particular concern to Canada, which has already flown hundreds of soldiers to the Mediterranean to prepare for an evacuation from Lebanon if war breaks out.

Mr. Nasrallah did not rule out escalation between his forces and Israel, saying Hezbollah’s decisions will be based upon developments in Gaza, where Israel is in the midst of a large-scale ground operation to root out Hamas, and on retaliation against Israeli attacks.

“If you think about assaulting Lebanon or taking a pre-emptive strike against Lebanon, it will be the biggest act of foolishness in the history of your existence,” he said. As he spoke, sirens sounded in southern parts of Israel, indicating a continuation of rocket attacks from Gaza. But the country’s north remained largely quiet, a day after Hezbollah rockets struck Israeli soil.

Mr. Nasrallah boasted that the threat of Hezbollah engagement had already succeeded in distracting Israeli forces from war in Gaza, citing figures that suggests large portions of Israel’s troops, naval forces and air power have been stationed to the north.

“Those who claim that Hezbollah should engage swiftly in an all-out war with the enemy might see what is taking place on the border as minimal,” he said. “But if we look at what is taking place on our border objectively, we will find it sizeable. Yet I assure you this will not be the end. This will not be sufficient.”

Mr. Nasrallah’s speech, delivered by video to watching crowds in Iran, Egypt and Lebanon, struck a plaintive note, urging peace for Gaza even as he praised Hamas for its Oct. 7 attacks and condemned Israel’s response.

“Entire neighbourhoods are wiped out. School buildings, places of worship —and the whole world is standing by watching,” he said.

“The first goal we should work for, day and night, is to end the war on Gaza,” he said, citing the need to cease aggression on “humanitarian, ethical, religious and legal grounds.” Only negotiations will bring the release of the hostages taken by Hamas, he said, and urged other countries to stand up for Palestinians through any means short of war.

“Arab and Muslim states must spare no effort to at least put an end to the war,” he said. “Sever relations. Recall ambassadors.” Condemnation, he said, is not enough. “We are calling on the Arab and Muslim states to cut off oil and gas and food supplies from Israel.”

The speech was closely watched across Israel, but nowhere more closely than in the country’s north, where some homes lie within shouting distance of Lebanon. Here, the word of Mr. Nasrallah is respected more than that of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu by some residents.

If Mr. Nasrallah “says something, he will do it,” said pecan farmer Jacob Yeremak. He can see Lebanese territory from his orchard, where only one worker remains. The rest have left. His shoulder bears a scar from a rocket that fell nearby during the 2006 war with Lebanon. In the last two weeks, Israeli soldiers have gathered nearby, piling dirt into berms to make a shooting range for sighting-in guns.

Closer to the border, roads are bisected by checkpoints and soldiers lie in wait beside tanks. The buzz of a drone is audible over the quiet of empty communities.

“In the north, we are prepared, and we will continue to respond to any attack, today and in days to come,” said Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman.

“Iran is encouraging proxies against Israel, we will retaliate on any front vis-a-vis any threat. There is high alert, also in the north.”

Israel has evacuated most people living within a few kilometres of Lebanon.

Among the few remaining is Eitan Davidi, one of only two people still in Margaliot, a moshav agricultural co-operative metres from the border with Lebanon. Mr. Davidi, who is also the mayor of Margaliot, is among Israel’s largest egg farmers. His wife, family and neighbours have moved farther south. He and his brother stayed behind to take care of flocks that lay hundreds of thousands of eggs a day.

Two weeks ago, a Hezbollah attack completely ruined one of his barns, with 170,000 chickens. Earlier in the war, Israeli soldiers killed militants who tried to sneak into the country not far from his home. His barns lie in a valley below a ridge, where last week he spied a force of militants that he estimates at 150 strong.

He is worried enough about his own safety that he keeps away from open spaces, and enters his home through the back door.

“Everyone tells me to get out of here. But I can’t. I have animals,” he said Friday.

Nonetheless, even as Mr. Nasrallah voiced little appetite for war, Mr. Davidi welcomed the idea of a greater conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

“War is something that should happen. We can’t live this way,” he said of the constant fear from attack.

Escalation of hostilities “will be tough for people living here. For a month or two, they will have to suffer. But it must be done,” he said. “This clown Nasrallah needs to understand his place.”

Others, however, said the past few weeks have shown Hezbollah has no desire to enter a full-scale war with Israel.

“Hassan Nasrallah is mostly doing psychological war – and only talking and talking with no action,” said Charlie Aweda, an employee at a shawarma shop in Kiryat Shemona. He was at work Thursday night when a Hezbollah rocket landed metres from his shop, causing an intense fire carried live on Israeli television.

Video he filmed of the impact showed children walking toward shelter when the rocket hit. Air alert sirens provided only five seconds notice of the attack, which destroyed cars and sent at least one person to hospital.

“They are just a teror organization,” Mr. Aweda said.

The children, however, were unharmed.