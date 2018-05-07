Hezbollah-led alliance rises in Lebanon elections

Lebanon’s powerful Iranian-backed, Hezbollah-led alliance strengthened its position in the sectarian-riven parliament in the country’s first election in nine years, highlighting Iran’s regional rise at the expense of Saudi Arabia.

The alliance, which includes the Shiite Amal party and the Syrian Socialist Nationalist Party, was on course to win half or more of the seats in the 128-parliament, up from about a third, in a power shift that will somewhat reduce Saudi Arabia’s influence in the government.

The likelihood of gains for the Hezbollah-led alliance was based on widely reported preliminary results. Final results are expected later on Monday.

While Prime Minister Saad Hariri, a Sunni who was born in Saudi Arabia and who leads the Saudi-backed Future Movement party, is expected to keep his job, the Hezbollah bloc’s rising influence will almost certainly allow it to capture more cabinet seats and potentially halt any legislation that it considers contrary to its interests as both a party and a militia group.

Independent parties and female candidates who had high hopes they could crack the political dynasties that have ruled the small, crisis-prone country for decades had their ambitions only partly fulfilled. At least one independent women candidate made a breakthrough in Beirut – a victory for the small, but ambitious, secular camp that got nowhere in the 2009 election. The final tally may produce more women winners.

The election was a long-awaited exercise in democracy in one of the world’s few Arab democracies and comes at a time when Lebanon, once again, lies close to the centre of regional conflict that threatens to drag it into another war that its citizens do not want.

The Lebanese hope that a stable government, driven by consensus and capable of implementing enough reforms to revive the ailing economy, would make the country strong enough to insulate itself from destabilizing internal and external tensions.

Analysts said the major parties no doubt decided weeks or months ago that Mr. Hariri would remain as prime minister even if Future Movement lost some ground. He is seen as a consensus builder and is actually popular with Hezbollah – perhaps overly so, in the Saudis’ view – meaning the Shiite parties are unlikely to demand that he resign. Under Lebanon’s delicate, sectarian power-sharing agreement, the prime minister must be a Sunni, the president a Maronite Christian and the speaker of parliament a Shiite.

Even before the final results were known, the election was being hailed as a democratic success that produced a number of encouraging milestones.

Other than being the first parliamentary election since 2009, it is the first election since the start of the Syrian civil war; the first to allow Lebanese expatriates to vote; and the first under a new voting law that replaced the winner-take-all poll with a proportional-voting system. The new law theoretically makes it easier for small parties and independent candidates to claim a chunk of parliamentary real estate at the expense of the established parties, some of which are still run by the old warlords, or their sons, from the 1975-1990 civil war.

It is also the first election where social media came on strong and the first in which women played a prominent role. Of the nearly 600 candidates in the race, 84 were women, up from a mere dozen in 2009 (the outgoing parliament has only four female members).

Lebanon’s economy has been shattered by the seven-year civil war in Syria, its biggest trading partner, and a refugee crisis that has seen Lebanon reluctantly absorb 1.5 million Syrians. Last year, the Lebanese armed forces, with the help of Hezbollah, repelled attacks from Islamic State fighters and now fears that Israeli bombing raids on alleged Iranian targets in Syria could trigger a conflict that would renew the 2006 battles between Israel and Hezbollah on Lebanon’s southern frontier.

The Saudi regime will be disappointed by the election results. It had been trying to move the Future Movement and Mr. Hariri himself firmly into the Saudi orbit. Last November, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman summoned Mr. Hariri to Riyadh, where, under pressure, he resigned for the apparent sin of having accommodated Hezbollah in parliament. Shortly after his return to Beirut, where he received a hero’s welcome, Mr. Hariri reversed his resignation.

A stronger Hezbollah-led Shiite bloc will not sit well with the American, Saudi and Israeli governments, among others, which consider Hezbollah a terrorist organization that is doing Iran’s bidding in Lebanon and Syria. Even before the official election results were released on Monday, Israel education minister Naftali Bennett condemned the Hezbollah alliance’s parliamentary gains. “The State of Israel will not differentiate between the sovereign state of Lebanon and Hezbollah,” he said in a tweet.

On Sunday, at a polling station in Beirut 2, the west Beirut voting district that is the country’s single biggest, younger voters seemed to be out in force in the late afternoon even if the older generations were not. The voter turnout was 49.2 per cent, according to the Interior Ministry; it was 54 per cent in 2009.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun called the turnout “weak.” Former prime minister Najib Mikati said turnout was a disappointing because “people reject the current [electoral] law.”

Youssef Tormoch, 31, a Christian who works at a bank, said he voted for a civil-society candidate − a candidate not loyal to a particular sectarian party and its traditional ideology − because the Lebanese parliament needs a jolt. Even though he thought few civil-society candidates would make the cut, even the election of one or two, he said, “would deliver the message that something needs to change. My vote is for civil society and was in protest of every politician, every political party.”

One of the independent women candidates who won in Beirut was Paula Yacoubian, who will take an Armenian orthodox seat in parliament. Ms. Yacoubian, 41, a former journalist, fought a tough battle. “She faced big money, slander, sexism, fake news, and yet managed to keep her composure and maintain the high moral ground,” Karim Emile Bitar, a senior fellow at the Paris think-tank Institut IRIS, said in a tweet. “She’ll be one of the very few liberal and secular voices in parliament.”

Several young Muslim Americans, members of a religious charity called the Association of Islamic Charitable Projects, made the trek from the United States so they could vote in the election. One was Farah Karakira, 24, of Philadelphia, who was born in Los Angeles of Lebanese parents and works in a Home Depot. “I didn’t even vote in America, but I am voting here because it’s important,” she said, revealing that she voted for a Sunni candidate.

