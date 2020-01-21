 Skip to main content

World

High court judge Katerina Sakellaropoulou set to become Greece’s first female president

ATHENS, Greece
The Associated Press
In this Oct. 18, 2018, file photo, Council of State head Katerina Sakellaropoulou speaks during a panel discussion in Athens.

Dimitris Kapadais/The Associated Press

A high court judge is set to become Greece’s first female president after two opposition parties sided with the centre-right government’s nomination.

Katerina Sakellaropoulou, 63, has served as president of the Council of State, a top administrative court, for the past 15 months.

A government spokesman, Stelios Petsas, on Tuesday said Sakellaropoulou was set to receive “well beyond” the 200 votes needed for her election in a vote scheduled in the 300-seat Parliament on Wednesday.

Two centre-left opposition parties have already backed Sakellaropoulou’s nomination, raising the total number of lawmakers from parties declaring support to 266.

Greece has a historically low level of women in senior positions in politics. In the current cabinet, all but one of the 18 senior positions are held by men. The president holds a largely ceremonial position and serves a five-year term. If elected, Sakellaropoulou will succeed President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, a 69-year-old veteran conservative politician and academic.

