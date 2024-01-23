Open this photo in gallery: Hindu devotees walk towards the Hindu god Lord Ram temple after its inauguration in Ayodhya, India, on Jan. 23.ADNAN ABIDI/Reuters

Tens of thousands of Hindus braved biting cold on Tuesday to pray at a new temple to Lord Ram in India’s northern city of Ayodhya, a day after its inaugural by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a site believed to be the god-king’s birthplace.

Hindu groups, Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its affiliates have portrayed the opening as part of a Hindu renaissance after past centuries of subjugation by Muslim invaders and colonial powers.

“I was adamant about this ... I will only leave after I have seen my Lord Ram,” one of the visitors, Guddu Shukla, who queued at the temple gate at 4 a.m. in temperatures of about 8 degrees Celsius (46 degrees Fahrenheit), told news agency ANI.

He was among more than 50,000 devotees who lined up before dawn on Tuesday to enter the temple, among some 200,000 who arrived in the city after the consecration, said a government official, Murli Dhar Singh.

The site was bitterly contested for decades by Hindus and minority Muslims, sparking nationwide riots in 1992 that killed 2,000 people, mainly Muslims, police say, after a Hindu mob destroyed the 16th-century mosque there.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arrives to lead the opening of a temple dedicated to Hinduism’s Lord Ram in Ayodhya, India.Rajesh Kumar Singh/The Associated Press 1 of 14

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the opening of the grand temple of the Hindu god Lord Ram in Ayodhya, India.Reuters 2 of 14

A view of the audience during the opening of a temple dedicated to Hinduism’s Lord Ram in Ayodhya, India.Rajesh Kumar Singh/The Associated Press 3 of 14

Indian industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani attend the opening of a temple dedicated to Hinduism’s Lord Ram in Ayodhya.Rajesh Kumar Singh/The Associated Press 4 of 14

Hindu holy men throng to get the first look of the temple dedicated to Hinduism’s Lord Ram soon after its inauguration.Rajesh Kumar Singh/The Associated Press 5 of 14

Hindu holy men attend the opening of a temple dedicated to Hinduism's Lord Ram in Ayodhya, India.Rajesh Kumar Singh/The Associated Press 6 of 14

A man stands next to a rangoli of Hindu deity Lord Ram and the Ram temple created to celebrate the opening of the temple.FRANCIS MASCARENHAS/Reuters 7 of 14

Hindu devotees light earthen lamp at Raghutnath temple in celebration of the grand opening of a temple dedicated to Hindu deity Lord Ram.Channi Anand/The Associated Press 8 of 14

A Rapid Action Force member guards a street during the inauguration of the Hindu Lord Ram temple on a big screen, in Ayodhya.ADNAN ABIDI/Reuters 9 of 14

An Indian Air Force helicopter showers flower petals during the opening of a temple dedicated to Hinduism’s Lord Ram in Ayodhya.Rajesh Kumar Singh/The Associated Press 10 of 14

Children dressed as Hindu deities take part in an event to mark the consecration of Ayodhya Ram temple.GAGAN NAYAR/Getty Images 11 of 14

People celebrate the opening of the grand temple of the Hindu god Lord Ram in the northern town of Ayodhya, in a street in New Delhi.ANUSHREE FADNAVIS/Reuters 12 of 14

Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party celebrate as they watch a live stream of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, outside the BJP headquarters in Mumbai.FRANCIS MASCARENHAS/Reuters 13 of 14

Hindu devotees stand on a road side during the inauguration of the Hindu Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, India.ADNAN ABIDI/Reuters 14 of 14

Hindus say the site is the birthplace of Lord Ram, and was holy to them long before Muslim Mughals razed a temple at the spot to build the Babri Masjid, or mosque, in 1528.

The Supreme Court handed the land to Hindus in 2019, ordering that Muslims be given a separate plot.

“Devotees inside are hugging the temple walls and crying,” said a worshipper from central India, who did not give his name.

“If you are a true follower of Hindu tradition, you’ll have tears in your eyes, because that idol represents the 500-year long struggle.”

Police on social media urged people to stay away from the temple area because of the large crowds there and diversions on the route.

Analysts say the temple inauguration is expected to boost Modi’s effort to secure a third term in general elections due by May.

Celebrations were held on Monday across the nation, where Hindus form most of a population of about 1.42 billion, after Modi’s call to treat the day like Diwali, the festival of lights, which marks Ram’s return to Ayodhya in Hindu mythology.

Muslims, who plan to begin building a new mosque in the city in May, have signalled they have moved on from the dispute, saying the temple was built following court orders and they bear no ill-will.