World Holocaust survivor Eva Kor dies at 85

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.
The Associated Press
In this April 21, 2015, file photo, Holocaust survivor Eva Kor sits in a courtroom in Lueneburg, northern Germany.

Julian Stratenschulte/The Associated Press

Holocaust survivor Eva Kor, who championed forgiveness even for those who carried out the Holocaust atrocities, has died.

The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center she founded in Indiana released a statement saying Kor died Thursday morning in Krakow, Poland, during an annual museum trip. She was 85.

Kor is a Jewish native of Romania who was sent in 1944 to the Auschwitz concentration camp, where most of her family was killed. She and her twin sister survived, but were subjected to inhumane medical experiments.

Kor was a long-time resident of Terre Haute, Indiana. In 1985, she founded CANDLES, or Children of Auschwitz Nazi Deadly Lab Experiments Survivors.

Museum officials say the centre will be closed until Tuesday in honour of Kor’s memory.

A public memorial service is planned.

