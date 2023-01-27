Coffee, biscuits, green tea and chocolate mooncake that contains cannabidiol, or CBD, are displayed at the Found Cafe in Hong Kong on Sept. 13, 2020. Hong Kong will ban cannabidiol or CBD from the beginning of next month, authorities announced Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.Vincent Yu/The Associated Press

When the United Nations removed cannabis from a list of the most dangerous substances in late 2020, it was reflecting a gradual global trend towards decriminalizing the drug. Today, cannabis is legal in most of North America and decriminalized in many parts of South America and Europe.

Asia remains an outlier in this regard, but even here there has been some movement towards relaxing drug laws: Thailand legalized cannabis last year under a confusing set of rules designed to foster a domestic marijuana industry but avoid the country becoming an Asian Amsterdam.

Next week, Hong Kong will take a step in completely the opposite direction. From February 1, the possession and sale of cannabidiol, or CBD, “will be under the same strict control as other dangerous drugs,” the city’s Customs Department warned in a statement Friday.

That means anyone found in possession of CBD gummies or oil could be jailed for up to seven years, and a maximum fine of HK$1-million ($170,000). Those found guilty of trafficking or manufacturing CBD could face life imprisonment.

CBD is an ingredient found in cannabis thought to have pain- and stress-relieving effects. It does not create any form of high, which comes in smoking weed from its sister component, tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. Recent years have seen a boom of health food and supplement companies hawking CBD products to help with sleep or anxiety, and shops popping up selling CBD-infused smoothies or food, including in Hong Kong.

In a briefing paper for legislators last year, Hong Kong’s Security Bureau noted that CBD products “have been gaining popularity” adding “CBD, in its pure form, is not psychoactive and is not associated with abuse potential.”

However, the bureau said CBD products can contain trace amounts of THC or amounts “below the detection limits of various analytical methods.” It added that CBD could naturally or intentionally be converted into THC through various methods, and recommended its criminalization, while noting “most countries allow it to be traded and consumed.”

Because of the way Hong Kong’s one-size-fits-all drug laws work, CBD will now be scheduled as equivalent to the 200 or so other substances — including heroin, cocaine and fentanyl — on the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance.

For weeks now, the authorities have been running a publicity campaign urging people to surrender their CBD products at designated points, lest they be caught out by the upcoming law change. In its statement Friday, customs said it would “step up enforcement action to intercept the import and transit movements of CBD products in various channels.”

The department urged people not to buy CBD products overseas and risk inadvertently bringing them back to the city. Already, hundreds of drug mules, many of them duped or forced by criminal gangs into transporting banned substances, are serving long terms in Hong Kong’s prisons.

In response to an earlier query from The Globe, customs said they seized HK$2.5-billion worth of drugs last year, and arrested 218 people, an increase of 18 on the previous year though still a decline on the 300-400 who were arrested in the years before pandemic travel controls were enacted.

“The department will continue its intelligence-led and risk-management approach to smash the sources of drug supply to Hong Kong or to other places via the city,” customs said in a statement.