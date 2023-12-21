Open this photo in gallery: Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai pauses next to a copy of Apple Daily's July 1, 2020, edition during an interview Hong Kong.Vincent Yu/The Associated Press

A panel of three judges overseeing the national security trial of Hong Kong publisher and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai has rejected a request to dismiss a sedition charge against him, which his lawyers argued was filed too late.

Mr. Lai is accused of colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security and conspiring with others to publish seditious publications. The latter charge is under a law that dates back to 1914 and was dormant for 50 years until the current Hong Kong government began a rash of sedition prosecutions in 2020.

Procedural arguments over the sedition offence dominated the first week of Mr. Lai’s closely-watched trial, resulting in a brief adjournment that pushed opening statements until after the New Year.

Mr. Lai’s team claimed prosecutors had breached a six month time bar on filing sedition charges, but in a 32-page ruling issued Friday, judges Susana D’Almada Remedios, Esther Toh and Alex Lee disagreed, saying the case had officially begun with 10 days to spare.

Canada, the United States and Britain have all called for Mr. Lai’s release, condemning his prosecution as an attack on dissent and freedom of the press.

The highest profile prosecution under Hong Kong’s national security law, along with a case against 47 politicians and activists in relation to a 2020 primary election, Mr. Lai’s trial has attracted significant media attention from around the world. Prior to its forced closure, Mr. Lai’s Apple Daily was the most popular newspaper in Hong Kong.

In a statement this week, Reporters Without Borders said a delegation from the press watchdog had travelled to observe the opening of Mr. Lai’s trial.

“RSF has long campaigned for the release of Jimmy Lai, whose case has become emblematic not only of the situation in Hong Kong, but for press freedom globally,” RSF campaign director Rebecca Vincent said.

“It was crucial to be present at the opening of this landmark trial to bear witness to these historic proceedings and show the court and the Hong Kong authorities that the world is watching and will not turn a blind eye to a miscarriage of justice. We call again for adherence to the rule of law and for the release of Jimmy Lai without further delay.”

Mr. Lai is a laureate of RSF’s Press Freedom Prize. In the RSF’s statement, the organization noted Hong Kong’s steady decline in press freedom rankings since the passage of the security law, with the Chinese territory having dropped to 140th out of 180 in recent years, from a high of 18th two decades ago.

Beijing has made no qualms about the verdict it expects in Mr. Lai’s case. Speaking to reporters after the first day of hearings wrapped up, Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin described Mr. Lai as the “major mastermind and participant of the anti-China riots in Hong Kong.”

“He is an agent and pawn of the anti-China forces,” Mr. Wang said. “What he did was detrimental to Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability and the well-being of the people in Hong Kong.”