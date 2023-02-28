A man wears face mask on the street, a day before the end of the mask mandate in Hong Kong, February 28, 2023.TYRONE SIU/Reuters

Speaking at an event for the new “Happy Hong Kong” campaign last week, the city’s secretary for home and youth affairs Alice Mak said the government wanted “to put a smile on everyone’s face.”

But as she outlined a program of cultural activities designed to boost the city’s spirits, Ms. Mak’s own expression was hidden behind a large white mask. For almost three years now, Hong Kongers have had to cover their faces, both inside and outdoors, or face a fine of up to $1,700.

Even as the city opened its borders and dropped restrictions on gatherings this year, the mask mandate persisted, with the government last week extending a law enabling it until March 8.

But after Macao on Monday dropped requirements for people to be masked outdoors, Hong Kong finally caved to public pressure. From Wednesday, Chief Executive John Lee said, the mask mandate will be dropped. Unlike the city’s smaller neighbour, there will be no staged relaxation, though businesses, schools and hospitals can still request people cover their faces.

“In order to give people a very clear message that Hong Kong is resuming normalcy, I think this is the right time to make this decision,” Mr. Lee told reporters. “Evidence shows that the coronavirus is under control in Hong Kong, without major signs of rebound.”

Health minister Lo Chung-mau said the dropping of the mask mandate marked “an official end to all social-distancing measures.”

“We hope that tomorrow, March 1, will be a better day. We can all show our smiles and say ‘Hello Hong Kong’,” Mr. Lo said, referring to another government campaign recently launched to attract foreign tourists, businesses and talent back to the city, in part by giving away some 700,000 airline tickets.

Confused messaging around restrictions and testing requirements — all of which are now done away with — have hampered the tourism sector’s recovery so far, however, even as the biggest source of visitors, mainland China, finally reopened its borders. Hong Kong’s airport is still not at full capacity, with passenger volume still only 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in January, compared to 77 per cent for regional rival Singapore.

Hong Kong’s economy shrank by 3.5 per cent last year, the third time it contracted in four years. At the same time, the population was down around 120,000, the biggest drop since records began in 1961, as tens of thousands moved overseas due to pandemic restrictions and the draconian national security law introduced in 2020.

Dropping the mask mandate comes at an opportune time, as next month sees Hong Kong host some of its traditional biggest draws, the Clockenflap music festival, Art Basel, and the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens. The city is also courting businesses and wealthy investors with a series of summits.

So far however, the HK$100-million ($17.3-million) “Hello Hong Kong” scheme has been met with a mixed reaction. One PR executive told the South China Morning Post a video starring Mr. Lee kicking off the campaign was “embarrassingly bad in execution” and looked “cheap and tacky.” Many questioned launching it while restrictions were still in place, and relying on local celebrities with little international recognition.

The participation of several foreign chambers of commerce also raised eyebrows back home, particularly a line in one video touting Hong Kong’s “sound legal system,” coming as it did amid a renewed crackdown on the city’s democratic opposition. In a letter to the American Chamber of Commerce, Congressman Mike Gallagher, Chairman of the U.S. Select Committee on China, said the group’s participation was “deeply troubling.”