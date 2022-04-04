Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she will not seek a second term.Vincent Yu/Getty Images

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will not seek a second term in office, she announced Monday, ending months of speculation over her future as the Chinese city continues to grapple with one of the world’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks.

Before cases began rising early this year, Ms. Lam had been widely expected to stay on, becoming the first Hong Kong chief executive since the city’s 1997 handover to Chinese rule to finish two terms. But as infections spiked and body bags piled up, Beijing staged a rare public intervention to order a more concerted response to the outbreak, and criticism of Ms. Lam grew even among the pro-China establishment.

“I will complete my five-year term as chief executive on June 30, and officially conclude my 42-year career in government,” Ms. Lam told reporters Monday, adding the decision was “my personal wish and aspiration” based on discussions with her family.

“This is not a question of evaluating my performance or the performance of the Hong Kong SAR Government in this term,” she said, adding she had informed Beijing, and Chinese leaders “understood and respected” her wish to step down.

Hong Kongers do not choose their leaders, who are officially selected by a 1,200-member, “broadly representative” election committee, but are in reality chosen by Beijing.

Ms. Lam was appointed in 2017, and was at first relatively popular, especially in comparison to her predecessor, C.Y. Leung, who declined to seek a second term in the wake of pro-democracy protests in 2014.

Those demonstrations saw thousands march and occupy parts of the city, calling for genuine universal suffrage in how Hong Kongers chose their leader. But the unrest ultimately petered out without resolution, leaving an increasingly polarized society and simmering anger, especially among young people.

Dissatisfaction exploded in 2019, after Ms. Lam’s administration proposed an extradition bill with China some feared could see dissidents taken across the border for trial. A heavy-handed response to initial peaceful protests only sparked further unrest, which grew increasingly violent and disruptive, paralyzing parts of the city for months.

At the height of the protests, Ms. Lam said privately she blamed herself for the “unforgivable havoc” that had been unleashed.

“If I have a choice, the first thing is to quit, having made a deep apology,” she said, according to a recording of a meeting with business leaders that was leaked to Reuters. She said the chief executive “has to serve two masters by constitution, that is the central people’s government and the people of Hong Kong,” meaning “political room for manoeuvring is very, very, very limited.”

Protests finally paused as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and Beijing used the brief reprieve to impose a national security law on Hong Kong that has since been used to power a sweeping crackdown against the pro-democracy opposition. Dozens of former lawmakers and prominent activists have been imprisoned or fled into exile, and tens of thousands of ordinary Hong Kongers have left the city, moving to the U.K., Canada and the United States.

That Ms. Lam had not resigned after 2019, and her apparent enthusiasm for using the security law to reshape Hong Kong in an increasingly Chinese image led many to presume she would stay on. Following the unrest, Beijing’s watchword was stability, and what better way to prove this had been restored than for Ms. Lam to serve a second term, something none of her predecessors had managed?

In the first two years of the pandemic, Ms. Lam gained praise from Chinese leaders for keeping cases down through strict adherence to Beijing’s “COVID-19 zero” approach, despite increasing pressure from the business community over the toll controls were having on the city’s economy and an exodus of expats frustrated by heavy quarantines and the lack of an exit plan.

But then Omicron struck. As cases rose in late December and early January, China’s strategy would have called for a citywide lockdown and mass testing, but Ms. Lam dithered, and the government quickly lost control of the outbreak. Hong Kong’s poor vaccination rate, particularly among the elderly, meant the city soon had one of the highest virus death rates in the world.

The increasing chaos led to a rare open intervention by Beijing, with Chinese President Xi Jinping demanding the local government get the epidemic under control. Even with supplies and health workers from the mainland, however, Hong Kong struggled to get case numbers down, and anger at Ms. Lam’s mishandling of the epidemic grew, both among the public and the business and political elite.

In a newspaper column last month, former government adviser Wong Chack-kie called the crisis a “man-made calamity,” saying, “if a leader is of any virtue, he or she should resign in shame after seeing so many elderly people die of policy faults.”

While Ms. Lam did not acknowledge any failings at Monday’s press conference, the result was the same. Her successor will be chosen by the rubber-stamp election committee on May 8, taking office on July 1, the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from British rule.

Frontrunners to replace Ms. Lam include her number two, John Lee, who as security chief oversaw the response to the 2019 protests, and financial secretary Paul Chan. There had been speculation that Mr. Leung, Ms. Lam’s predecessor and former boss, might stage a comeback, but he is expected to instead take up the position of election committee convenor, a powerful new role created last year that could give the ambitious Mr. Leung considerable influence.

Speaking Monday, Ms. Lam said her family “think it’s time for me to go home,” but having spent four decades in government, both as a British colonial administrator and a Chinese one, she may find integration into normal life difficult.

Following the 2019 protests and subsequent crackdown, Ms. Lam and several other top officials — including Mr. Lee — were sanctioned by the United States. In the past she has spoken about having to keep huge amounts of cash at home, due to being cut off from the global banking system.

“I still have not thought of what I will do next,” Ms. Lam said.

