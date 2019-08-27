 Skip to main content

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam open to dialogue but won't budge on demands

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam open to dialogue but won’t budge on demands

The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Hong Kong’s leader says she has met with a group of young people including some who have taken part in political protests, but she showed no sign of budging on any of the protesters’ demands.

The semi-autonomous Chinese city has seen more than two months of pro-democracy protests that have often ended in tear-gas-filled clashes with police.

Carrie Lam disputed criticism that her government is ignoring the protesters, saying that “it is not a question of not responding. It is a question of not accepting those demands.”

She also dismissed talk of her resignation, telling reporters Tuesday that a responsible chief executive should continue “to hold the fort and do her utmost to restore law and order in Hong Kong.”

